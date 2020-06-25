Home Entertainment Guide: June 25, 2020

Buy it here



Special Features

New 4K digital restoration undertaken by the Cineteca di Bologna, the Criterion Collection, and Warner Bros.

New score by composer Timothy Brock, conducted by Brock and performed by the orchestra of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna in 2020, presented in uncompressed stereo on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary from 2004 featuring Glenn Mitchell, author of A–Z of Silent Film Comedy: An Illustrated Companion

Spite Marriage (1929), Buster Keaton’s next feature for MGM following The Cameraman, in a new 2K restoration, with a 2004 commentary by film historians John Bengtson and Jeffrey Vance

Time Travelers, a new documentary by Daniel Raim featuring interviews with Bengtson and film historian Marc Wanamaker

So Funny It Hurt: Buster Keaton & MGM, a 2004 documentary by film historians Kevin Brownlow and Christopher Bird

The Motion Picture Camera (1979), a documentary by A.S.C. cinematographer and film preservationist Karl Malkames, in a 4k restoration

New interview with James L. Neibaur, author of The Fall of Buster Keaton: His Films for MGM, Educational Pictures, and Columbia

PLUS: An essay by film critic Imogen Sara Smith

"Gladiator"

There has been a bit of a reckoning lately with older films in terms of how they have (or haven't) stood the test of time. Two Paramount films getting this treatment lately are Best Picture winners that happen to now be 25 and 20 years old, and both were released recently in 4K Steelbook editions to mark the occasion. "Braveheart" may have its fans (although its creator certainly complicates the legacy of that film), but "Gladiator" is the superior film, and the 4K edition proves it. Not only does it look simply stunning, but the release includes all previously available special features, including a great audio commentary from Scott on the extended edition. Ridley Scott, King of the Extended Edition.

Special Features

Theatrical Edition Audio Commentary

Extended Edition Audio Commentary

Visions from Elysium

Strength and Honor: Creating the World of Gladiator

Abandoned Sequences & Deleted Scenes

"Jaws"

What could possibly be said about "Jaws" that hasn't been said before? If you don't own "Jaws," what's wrong with you? And this is the only version to get now if you have a 4K player/TV. It looks amazing. If you do own "Jaws," you may still want to update your collection for the new booklet, cool packaging, and pristine transfer. Listen, when memes go around about "perfect movies," this is often the first film that comes to mind. There's not a single shot or beat that I would change. It's a film I watch probably every 18 months or so and every time I stumble upon it on cable. And this is the best version now available for this giant fan of Spielberg's masterpiece. Maybe you're one too.