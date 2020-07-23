Home Entertainment Guide: July 23, 2020

Buy it here

"Clueless: 25th Anniversary Edition"

It's hard to believe that it's been a quarter-century since Amy Heckerling's brilliant adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, the movie that turned Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd into stars. Unlike a lot of movies of its era, it's stood the test of time strongly enough to justify two 25th anniversary editions, a standard and a steelbook collector's edition. Neither include anything new in the special features department other than a digital copy, but the film itself is worth revisiting if you haven't seen it recently. It's still razor sharp and playful in ways that not a lot of comedies about teenagers are allowed to be.

"The Lady Eve" (Criterion)

The chemistry between Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda is electric in this story of a woman who plots to swindle a naive heir but ends up falling for him, before having to then swindle him again. Of course, bring a Preston Sturges movie, it's just brilliant in terms of dialogue and plotting. Fonda and Stanwyck are simply perfect here, particularly in an early scene in which she flirts with him after a scare involving his pet snake (yes, an actual snake). It's a funny, sexy scene, and one of Sturges' best. Criterion had released this on DVD before but have given it more than just an HD upgrade for its move to Blu-ray, providing new special features this time, including a new essay and a new conversation with Sturges' biographer, James L. Brooks, Leonard Maltin, Kenneth Turan, Peter Bogdanovich, and more. Everyone loves Preston Sturges for a reason.

