Home Entertainment Guide: July 2021

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

One of the best blockbusters of the last few years, Adam Wingard's B-movie with an A-budget completely understands what it needs to be: a ludicrous action flick that bounces legendary creatures off one another. Delightfully unpretentious, it delivers the goods almost immediately, pitting the title characters against each other in a fantastic sequence aboard a series of freighters. Some laughed at the insanity of this goofy movie, but I wonder what they expect from a flick called "Godzilla vs. Kong," a purely enjoyable blockbuster in an era when so many big-budget films forget to be entertaining. When it ended, my youngest son loudly proclaimed it his favorite movie. Might be the same for yours too. Oh, and it should be noted that the 4K WB version is a beauty, with better HD quality and audio than it had on HBO Max and some excellent special features about the making of the movie.

Special Features

Audio Commentary by Director, Adam Wingard

Kong Discovers Hollow Earth

Kong Leaves Home

Behold Kong's Temple

The Evolution of Kong, Eighth Wonder of the World

Godzilla Attacks

The Phenomenon of GŌJIRA, King of the Monsters

Round One: Battle at Sea

Round Two: One Will Fall

Titan Tag Team: The God and the King

The Rise of MechaGodzilla

"Indiana Jones Collection"

Finally. The four films in the saga of Indiana Jones are finally available in one 4K set, loaded with special features but most essentially upgraded to a picture quality they have never been before. Some have complained that the new films look overly polished—these movies should have a grainy quality to them like the serials that inspired them—but I don't really see that (4K complaints are often the product of mis-calibrated televisions and players). Perhaps "Raiders" could have a bit more fuzz to it, but I think where it's improved visually far outweighs any negatives. It's also worth noting that the audio mixes in this set sound more robust than the standard Blu-ray set. I'm not sure it's completely worth upgrading if you already own all four films but this is another case where this is the essential one to own if you somehow don't already.

Special Features

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)

Behind the Scenes

The Stunts of Indiana Jones

The Sound of Indiana Jones

The Music of Indiana Jones

The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

Raiders: The Melting Face!

Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

Indy's Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

Indy's Friends and Enemies

Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)

Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) (HD)