“Nobody” opens with a montage of the mundanity of Hutch Mansell’s daily existence. Every day, he scans the same transit card; every week, he misses the trash man by mere seconds. Life is a series of routines, which has eaten away at his marriage to Becca (Connie Nielsen) while providing a relatively happy home for his kids, Blake (Gage Munroe) and Abby (Paisley Cadorath). Hutch works at a manufacturing company owned by his father-in-law Eddie (Michael Ironside) and dominated by his alpha brother-in-law Charlie (Billy MacLellan). Luckily, writer Derek Kolstad doesn’t waste too much time on Hutch’s normie suburban existence, thrusting viewers into the action of “Nobody” almost immediately.

It starts with a home invasion, in which two bottom-level criminals rob the Mansells of some spending money and a few trinkets. Hutch has the drop on one of them, golf club raised in the air, but he doesn’t take the chance at elevating the violence, much to the disappointment of his son and disdain of his dude-bro male neighbor. When it looks like the invaders may have taken poor Abby’s kitty-kat bracelet, Hutch snaps, tracking them down to retrieve it.

However, “Nobody” is not really a “Death Wish”-esque story of an average guy turned vigilante. There are hints very early on that Hutch isn’t just a normal suburbanite. Even his man cave seems laid out to hint at a different background than your neighbor, including a radio through which he speaks to his brother Harry (RZA), who is in hiding. Why? And what’s up with the box of fake IDs and money that Hutch's father David (Christopher Lloyd) has been storing away? When the bracelet retrieval job goes a little sideways, Hutch is on a bus heading home when he encounters a group of obnoxious drunks harassing a woman who’s on her own. He takes it upon himself to protect her and essentially starts a violent war with a Russian crime lord named Yulian (Aleksey Serebryakov).

The bus scene that initiates the real action of “Nobody” is the kind of action choreography work of art that will have devoted audiences applauding at screenings for years to come. It’s a clever piece of filmmaking that starts with Hutch throwing himself into a few awkward exchanges with his new enemies and continues to elevate, almost as if this encounter is awakening his skill set one punch at a time. Choreographed by the team behind “John Wick,” it’s the type of action scene that people will be mentioning with a smile for a long time, and a reminder of the adrenalin that a film can get from a creatively crafted action scene.