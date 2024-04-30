Home Entertainment Guide: April 2024

Buy it here

THE DRIVE-AWAY GANG – Sit down with the cast and filmmakers of DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS as they discuss their roles, getting into character, and the exciting cameo appearances.

DRIVE-AWAY DOLLS: AN ETHAN AND TRICIA PROJECT – Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke discuss what inspired them to write this story, why they waited 20 years to bring it to life, and what it was like working together on a project from start to finish for the first time.

"Fallen Leaves"

Aki Kaurismäki is a true master, one of our best living filmmakers. The Finnish director of "Le Havre" and "The Other Side of Hope" delivered one of his most acclaimed films in 2023 with the charming "Fallen Leaves," a film that might seem too slight for outsized acclaim but its charm is in that gentle simplicity. Alma Poysti plays Ansa, a single woman in Helsinki who works at a supermarket. She meets a man named Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) who struggles similarly with his job and a lonely life. Somehow completely deadpan while also being deeply heartfelt, "Fallen Leaves" is a sweet, sincere piece of character-driven filmmaking. It has no great moral message beyond appreciating the beauty of ordinary life, in all its unpredictability.

Q&A with Alma Pöysti & Jussi Vatanen

Trailer

An illustrated booklet featuring "The World According to Aki Kaurismäki" and credits

"The Kingdom Trilogy"

Despite some of the problematic things he's said (and arguably done to some of his leading ladies on set given the stories about "Dancer in the Dark"), I do hope Lars von Trier makes another film. Now suffering from Parkinson's Disease, Von Trier has been a visionary and brilliant artist, delivering incredible films like "Melancholia," "Dogville," and "Breaking the Waves," among many others. Even his missteps are fascinating. However, if the final act of "Riget" (or "The Kingdom"), which premiered last year, is his last word, it's a powerful one. (More on how much I love it here.) Mubi has now collected all three chapters of this breakthrough series into one gorgeous box set, complete with commentary and a dense companion booklet.

Selected episode commentary by Lars von Trier, Niels Vørsel and Molly Stensgård

In Lars von Trier's Kingdom - Documentary

Behind the Scenes - Interviews with Lars von Trier and cast

TV commercial for the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet - Directed by Lars von Trier

The Kingdom Trilogy - A Companion' - 28-page booklet

English subtitles

"La Haine" (Criterion)

I can vividly remember seeing Mathieu Kassovitz's "La Haine" in London for the first time almost thirty years ago. It's such a powerful gut punch of a film, a movie that felt like nothing else that was coming out of French cinema at the time (at least not that my 20-year-old eyes had seen). It's also the first time I remember seeing Vincent Cassel, as charismatic as actors come right from such a young age. Kassovitz won Best Director at Cannes for this great film, which has now been given a detailed 4K restoration that was supervised by the D.P. and approved by the director. All the previous special features are available too, including deleted scenes, a commentary, and a 10th anniversary documentary.