The Meaning of Magic: Carlos López Estrada and Kelly Marie Tran on Summertime

And for you, Kelly?

KMT: There was a time in my career when I never thought I’d actually be successful. But then you eventually get to this place where you’re in this industry that feels like it’s screaming at you with capitalism: “Do this thing! Bigger! Better! Ah!” So, to be in this place with young artists who want to figure out not only how to heal themselves through their art but also be thoughtful, intentional, aware, and active in social-justice spaces, that was really important to Carlos, and I find it so amazing as well. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.

The cast of "Summertime"

As a Disney film that foregrounded the studio’s first Southeast Asian princess, “Raya” existed at this creative crossroads of magic, representation, and realism. For both of you, reuniting on “Summertime,” it strikes me that those three ideas are very much in play again with this film, in how verse lets us access the imaginations of these poets.

CLE: Kelly and I are very different in many ways, but we have similar sensibilities in that we’re equally interested in exploring the meaning of magic. With her background and mine, we belong to underrepresented communities, and I think that has really shaped our point of view on both the world and our work. Someone was asking me recently what the common thread is in all the stories I’ve done, and I think it’s that they’re stories of empathy that attempt to welcome you into a life that isn’t your own. You can argue that all film does that, but the stories Kelly and I are most pulled by are those that let you into the life of a person you normally wouldn’t see on screen, people who’ve historically been looked over. We try to show you how important, magical, and meaningful their stories are.

The fact that they’ve been ignored for so long doesn’t mean anything other than that we have to now look in that direction and acknowledge the magic that exists in these people. Kelly and I found out early in our conversations that we were hyper-aligned on this. And though our experiences are so different, the ultimate goal we have with our storytelling is the same. Since we started talking, all these magical things have been happening, because we’re connecting on such a profound level. We’re committed to what we’re doing in a way that’s really inspiring. I hope Kelly is just beginning to have a lot more fruitful, beautiful collaborations like this one.