Although the movie never convincingly answers the unspoken question that dogs many New York Times-produced long-form videos—"Is this topic better suited to a newspaper article, or perhaps a podcast?"—it is handsomely assembled, with crisp and thoughtful cinematography by Robert Richmond and an insistent underscore by Kyle Scott Wilson that would have fit right into a network TV drama about likable people doing bad things. Co-directors Cara Mones and Caroline Suh try to make the total package as cinematic as possible. They do it mainly by building the story around interviews with women who went on the record with the Times to say that C.K. had abused his power as an A-list club comedian (and later, a king- or queen-making TV producer) by putting them in situations where they felt as if they had to watch or listen to him masturbate or make sexually explicit remarks because if they objected, their careers would suffer.

There are also interviews with C.K. colleagues like Andy Kindler and Michael Ian Black and clips of non-interviewees like Jon Stewart and Sarah Silverman grappling with the knowledge that their friend did something bad and wondering what it says about them if they suspected or knew but didn't act. (Full disclosure: comedy scene chronicler and "Good One" podcaster Jesse David Fox, a colleague of mine at New York Magazine, appears briefly as a commentator.)

The main characters are three comedians—Jen Kirkman, Abby Schachner, and Megan Koester—who experienced that side of C.K. and initially either decided to keep it to themselves for career reasons or were placated into staying quiet. Apparently, C.K. had a habit of forthrightly contacting people he believed had anonymously accused him online and apologizing in a non-specific way or asking if he could talk to them on the phone or meet with them in person (to do damage control). Sometimes, he'd invoke the pitiful specter of his daughters finding out what he did, to shame accusers into backing off.

One of the more confounding and sinister aspects of C.K.'s behavior was that he'd ask people's permission before doing wildly inappropriate things. This created the outward impression of consent, even though the women subjected to his behavior were nowhere near as powerful as C.K. and feared that if they said, "No, I don't want to hear this" or "No, I don't want to watch you masturbate," or just turned and walked away, they'd be blacklisted from everything C.K. was involved in. (Cara Buckley, one of the Times reporters who worked on the piece that nailed down most of the accusations against C.K., says that they solved the problem of contextualizing his behavior by asking whether the same acts would be considered acceptable in a non-showbiz workplace, such as a bank.)