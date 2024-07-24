Time Bandits Offers a Fun Summer Diversion

Taika Waititi, Iain Morris, and Jemaine Clement putting their mark on Monty Python creator Terry Gilliam's 1981 classic "Time Bandits" is an ambitious scheme in of itself. In recent times, Waititi and Clement's brand of whimsical comedy, while frequently clever and funny, has become somewhat tiresome. Waititi's "Next Goal Wins," which he co-wrote with Morris, felt like Waititi was operating on autopilot. Nonetheless, "Time Bandits" utilizes their whimsy effectively by targeting a younger audience who will appreciate their dry witty humor. This 10-episode Apple TV+ adaptation proves that the team's renowned comedic flair remains viable and valuable.
11-year-old Kevin (Kal-El Tuck), a history buff, is a loner. At school, he's the last one picked for their sports team. At home, his parents and younger sister Saffron (Kiera Thompson) mock him for being so nerdy and a chatterbox. One night, his wardrobe opens up a portal, but this isn't Narnia calling. No, no. Instead, a motley crew of time-traveling thieves who don't do anything called the Time Bandits — Penelope (Lisa Kudrow), Alto (Tadhg Murphy), Widgit (Roger Jean Nsengiyumva), Bittelig (Rune Temte), Judy (Charlyne Yi) — arrive in his bedroom. Instantly, he's amazed and seizes the opportunity to join them in their history trotting quest — to Penelope's dismay.
When Kevin eventually joins the bandits, his entire home life is put in danger. His parents are turned into coal by a demonic overlord named Pure Evil (Clement) and his sister eventually goes on her own trek to find Kevin.
"Time Bandits" evokes a strong resemblance to a classic Jay Ward romp. I'm talking about the "Peabody and Sherman" segments of the "Rocky & Bullwinkle" show. Much like Wards' sci-fi riff, Bandit gets to have its cake and eat it too by educating kids about different times in history and poking fun at the people from each time with lighthearted charm and clever wit. Much of "Time Bandits" thrives due to the distinctive comedic character interactions between the bandits and the episodic adventures they embark on throughout time. Lisa Kudrow is a delight as a lazy, moralless time pirate and her dynamic with charming newcomer Kal-El Tuck inspires plenty of laughs.
There's a lot of fun to be had with the downright animated silliness that comes from the humor, whether it's from strong wordplay, hilarious misunderstandings, or whimsical over-the-top performances from its lively group. With every historical period they travel to, from Medieval times to 1929 Harlem during the prohibition era, fans of other Waititi-related work will be enthused to see his veterans pop up in several eras, such as Con O'Neill from "Our Flag Means Death" as a sheriff of Nottingham. Every Bandit has a fun set of gags, with the standout being Tadhg Murphy's Alto, an aspiring actor who gets into mayhem at each destination.
However, there is no way to avoid discussing the elephant in the room, being Charlene Yi's ultimate departure from the series after the actor publicly addressed the physical and mental abuse they experienced on set earlier this year. And the final result is completely transparent, as they're written out during the series' midpoint. Their absence leaves a sour taste in one's mouth, making "Time Bandits" less fun than it was before.
Yet, given that this show is strictly intended for a family-oriented audience, (though there are weird instances of bloody violence that had me questioning the TV-PG rating at one point) I assume these kids wouldn't care less. Unless one of them points out why the empath character just straight up left, inexplicably?
If you're looking for a fun, silly diversion and clever character-oriented comedy for the family, "Time Bandits" is a pleasant time to be had. This iteration stands well on its own as a delightful sci-fi romp that might actually make your kid want to crack open a history book for once. The Supreme Being knows I did that, having watched my fair share of "Peabody and Sherman" back then.
Whole season screened for review.