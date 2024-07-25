Silents Synced Pairs Silent Classics with '90s Alt-Rock (It’s a Gen-X Thing)

The second release will be Buster Keaton’s “Sherlock, Jr.” paired with career-spanning songs by R.E.M. In a statement, Bertis Downs, the band’s manager, said, “The guys thought it seems like a good idea and they like the uncanny way their music and ‘Sherlock, Jr.’ match up — kind of perfect. What a great and unlikely way of presenting great art.”

“Silents Synced” will be distributed in partnership with CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, which books exclusively to independent indoor and drive-in theaters.

“People look for what’s next and new,” Frank says. “My secret sauce is I look for what’s next in what was. I look at what was popular before my time and figure out how it is still valid today. I take what people liked about it and bring it back better.”

Inspiration for “Silents Synced” goes back more than 15 years. In 2006, Frank was invited to the premiere of the San Francisco Silent Film Festival’s presentation of Paul Wegener and Henrik Galeen’s 1915 horror film, “The Golem"” with a commissioned score by Black Francis, front man for the band The Pixies, whose oral history Frank co-wrote.

“It was incredible, and left a lasting impression,” Frank says.

Three years later, Frank opened the 12-car Blue Starlite drive-in in an alley in downtown Austin in 2009. “It was more an art installation,” he jokes. The Blue Starlite focused on classics and revival house programming, not standard drive-in fare at the time, but one of his earliest programming experiments was to pair Fritz Lang’s visionary “Metropolis” with Nine Inch Nails’ “The Fragile” to show privately to a few friends. “I’ve never forgotten how cool that was to do,” he says.