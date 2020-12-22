Nomadland Wins Big for Chicago Film Critics Association

On a virtual Zoom ceremony Monday night, the Chicago Film Critics Association picked the best of 2020 in 19 categories, and "Nomadland" was the overwhelming winner, taking home 5 prizes, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The ceremony was attended by members of the association as well as joined by two winners. Paul Raci appeared live to thank the critics and spoke of how much Chicago means to him, and Maria Bakalova sent a taped speech about how empowering awards like these can be for actors from Eastern Europe. It was a wonderful evening.