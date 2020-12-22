Nomadland Wins Big for Chicago Film Critics Association

On a virtual Zoom ceremony Monday night, the Chicago Film Critics Association picked the best of 2020 in 19 categories, and "Nomadland" was the overwhelming winner, taking home 5 prizes, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The ceremony was attended by members of the association as well as joined by two winners. Paul Raci appeared live to thank the critics and spoke of how much Chicago means to him, and Maria Bakalova sent a taped speech about how empowering awards like these can be for actors from Eastern Europe. It was a wonderful evening.
And the winners are...
BEST PICTURE: "Nomadland"
BEST DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"
BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: "Nomadland" by Chloe Zhao
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" by Eliza Hittman
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: "Wolfwalkers"
BEST DOCUMENTARY: "Dick Johnson is Dead"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: "Another Round"
BEST ART DIRECTION: "Mank"
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: "Nomadland," Joshua James Richards
BEST COSTUME DESIGN: "Emma.," Alexandra Byrne
BEST EDITING: "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," Robert Frazen
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: "Soul," Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: "The Invisible Man"
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Sidney Flanigan, "Never Rarely Sometimes Always"
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR PROMISING FILMMAKER: Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"