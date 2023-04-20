Highlights of the 2023 TCM Film Festival

Besides, most attendees took a Cindy Lou Who-type attitude. They were just happy to be there, fewer shiny objects or not. By unofficial count, there seemed to be more festival first-timers than usual (as indicated by festival-debut ribbons on their laminated passes). Many dressed in ’40s attire or as their favorite film characters, with some clutching treasured movie mementos (for instance, vintage Stan and Ollie oversized puppets at a screening of Laurel and Hardy shorts).

Though the festival maintains its reputation as the ultimate classic movie experience, this year the ugly reality of life in America broke through the fourth wall. In a grim “you ain’t seen nothing yet” moment, a shooting Friday night on Hollywood Boulevard near the TCL Chinese Theatre complex prompted a shelter-in-place alert via the festival app. A man was left in critical condition, with a gunshot wound to the head, and two suspects fled into the outdoor mall next to the TCL theaters. But no festivalgoers were involved or harmed, and TCM staff quickly worked to inform attendees and keep them safe.

To put matters in perspective, Ben Mankiewicz’s comments before the closing night, 40th anniversary screening of “The Big Chill” (in a 4K restoration) reminded festivalgoers of the importance of TCM, TCMFF and similar institutions. “This is my favorite week of the year,” Mankiewicz said and then noted that the 14th TCMFF coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. A fan had sought Mankiewicz out the day before and told him about how TCM comforted her during that crisis. Cell service was out, Boston residents were confined to their homes and to cope, “this woman turned on TCM, and it helped to soothe her. We helped her get through that, and that’s a reminder of why we take this job seriously, because we know it matters so much to you.”

And now, some moments worthy of a highlights reel:

Discoveries galore: As usual, festival programmers unearthed several titles from cinema near-obscurity. Saturday brought five, including the pre-Code “The Wiser Sex” (1932), starring Claudette Colbert, Melvyn Douglas and Franchot Tone; the biopic “The Jackie Robinson Story” (1950), with the baseball great playing himself; the Gregory La Cava-directed comedy “Unfinished Business” (1941), with Irene Dunne, Robert Montgomery and Preston Foster, and “The Crimson Canary” (1945), a murder mystery set in the jazz world with Noah Berry Jr., accompanied by real-life jazz icon Coleman Hawkins, folk singer Josh White and guitarist Jimmie Dodd, future host of “The Mickey Mouse Club,” who signed off every episode with the tagline “Why? Because we like you.”