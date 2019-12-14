Parasite, Little Women Lead Chicago Film Critics Awards December 14, 2019 |

Films by Bong Joon Ho and Greta Gerwig dominated on Saturday night at the annual awards dinner held by the Chicago Film Critics Association, winning four awards each. Bong’s “Parasite” walked home with prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Foreign Language Film. Gerwig’s “Little Women” matched the Cannes winner with awards for Best Costume Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Supporting Actress. The only other multiple winner was nomination leader “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” with two – Best Art Direction and Best Supporting Actor. Nine other films won a single prize: “The Farewell,” “The Nightingale,” “Ad Astra,” “The Irishman,” “1917,” “Apollo 11,” “Toy Story 4,” “Us,” and “Marriage Story.” The full list of winners is below:

BEST PICTURE: “Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR: Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ACTOR: Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

BEST ACTRESS: Lupita Nyong'o, “Us”

BEST S. ACTOR: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood”

BEST S. ACTRESS: Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

BEST O. SCREENPLAY: “Parasite” by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST A. SCREENPLAY: “Little Women” by Greta Gerwig

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Parasite”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Apollo 11”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “Toy Story 4”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Roger Deakins, “1917”

BEST EDITING: Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”

BEST ART DIRECTION: “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Little Women”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “Ad Astra”

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER: Aisling Franciosi, “The Nightingale”

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD: Lulu Wang, “The Farewell”

RogerEbert.com Editor Brian Tallerico is the President of the CFCA. Assistant Editors Nick Allen and Matt Fagerholm are members, as is Publisher Chaz Ebert, and contributors Pete Sobczynski, Allison Shoemaker, Mark Dujsik, and Collin Souter. Roger Ebert was a BOD member before his passing.



