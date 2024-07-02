The 10 Best Fourth of July Releases of the 21st Century

8. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018)



Where other Marvel movies were constantly dealing with planetary or galactic stakes, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” was agreeably small-scaled, the action focused on the titular characters dealing with domestic issues and some baddies in San Francisco. Funnier and fleeter than its 2015 predecessor, this sequel capitalized on the chemistry between Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who are among the funniest duos in the MCU, joined by a very amusing Michael Douglas and newcomer-to-the-franchise Michelle Pfeiffer as Douglas’ long-lost wife Janet, who is stuck in the Quantum Realm. The modesty and fun of “Ant-Man and the Wasp” would be sorely missed as Marvel strained in subsequent years to produce bigger and bigger spectacles, none of them containing a fraction of this film’s sizable charm.

7. “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003)



In the early 2000s, Jonathan Mostow looked like he might be one of the next big studio directors. Both “Breakdown” and “U-571” demonstrated that he could do a lot with relatively small budgets, and as his reward he was handed the keys to one of Hollywood’s most exciting franchises. The problem, of course, was that the idea of a Terminator film without James Cameron seemed ludicrous. Undaunted, Mostow delivered “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” which brought back Arnold Schwarzenegger as the titular robot sent to protect John Connor (Nick Stahl) from a new robot assassin, the T-X (Kristanna Loken). With Claire Danes as the woman who will eventually be John’s wife, this follow-up to “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” wasn’t as visionary as the series’ first two installments—Mostow was more expert craftsman than brilliant auteur—but it’s a compelling action film that suggested this franchise might have a future without Cameron. Turns out, that wasn’t true: If anything, “Rise of the Machines” looked better and better as later sequels proved increasingly disappointing.

6. “Magic Mike XXL” (2015)



The first “Magic Mike” opened about a week before Independence Day 2012, making it ineligible for this list. But the sequel, which hit theaters on July 1, 2015, more than deserves a spot in the rankings. With director Gregory Jacobs taking the reins from frequent collaborator Steven Soderbergh, “Magic Mike XXL” amplifies the original’s crowd-pleasing, sultry spirit. Few recent films have been more devoted to giving viewers exactly what they want, filling the screen with Channing Tatum’s hunky Mike and his stripper buddies as they go on a pleasure-seeking road trip. Matthew McConaughey’s Dallas wasn’t a part of “Magic Mike XXL,” but the sequel was more than all right, all right, all right without him—there were plenty of jokes and beefcake to go around.