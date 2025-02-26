February 2025 Blu-Ray Guide: “Wicked,” “Nosferatu,” “Here,” “Heretic,” More

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

“About Time“

“The Founder“

“How to Train Your Dragon“

“Magic Mike XXL“

“The Nice Guys“

“Parasite“

“Queen & Slim“

“Sing“

“Spencer“

“Two Lovers“

13 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“Cronos” (Criterion)

One of the best directors of his generation made his debut over three decades ago with this stunning reimagination of vampire storytelling, a perfect film to revisit as Guillermo del Toro puts the finishing touches on his version of “Frankenstein.” Starring Federico Luppi and Ron Perlman, this 1992 horror film entered the Criterion Collection years ago but only received the upgrade to 4K this month, courtesy of a digital restoration overseen by GdT himself. Sadly, there aren’t any new special features, but the imported ones are worth the purchase, including an audio commentary from one of the most eloquent writer/directors, and a 1987 short film by the filmmaker called “Geometria.” You also need to see “Welcome to Bleak House,” a tour of Del Toro’s office that spotlights his incredible personal collection of memorabilia.

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Guillermo del Toro, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Optional original Spanish-language voice-over intro­duction

Two audio commentaries, one featuring del Toro, the other producers Arthur H. Gorson and Bertha Navarro and coproducer Alejandro Springall

Geometria, an unreleased 1987 short horror film by del Toro, finished in 2010, alongside an interview with the director

Welcome to Bleak House, a tour by del Toro of his home office, featuring his personal collections

Interviews with del Toro, cinematographer Guillermo Navarro, and actors Ron Perlman and Federico Luppi

Stills gallery captioned by del Toro

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by film critic Maitland McDonagh and excerpts from del Toro’s notes for the film

“Crossing Delancey” (Criterion)

The great Joan Micklin Silver directed this adaptation of the Susan Sandler play of the same name, a movie that earned the underrated Amy Irving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy. Irving stars alongside Peter Riegert in a film that might not immediately seem like an obvious fit for Criterion but I love it when they dig a little deeper, especially if it allows for greater representation within the catalog. Thay also dug up an interview with Silver from 1988 and commissioned a new program about the making of the film that reunites Irving, Riegert, and Sandler, four decades after her play hit the stage.

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by cinematographer Theo van de Sande, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New program on the making of the film featuring actors Amy Irving and Peter Riegert and screenwriter Susan Sandler

Audio interview from 1988 with director Joan Micklin Silver

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Rachel Syme

“Drugstore Cowboy” (Criterion)

People often point to 1989 as a turning point in American cinema with films like “sex, lies, and videotape” and “Do the Right Thing” shifting the market in new directions. Gus Van Sant’s riveting breakthrough should be a part of that conversation. Matt Dillon and Kelly Lynch star in an adaptation of the autobiographical novel of the same name by James Fogle, a story of hustling to maintain a bone-deep addiction. They play part of a group of people who build their lives around drugs, committing crimes to afford more. It’s a gritty, stunning piece of work that has been remastered in 4K for the first time, in a restoration overseen by Van Sant and the D.P. Robert Yeoman. Criterion also imports previously available features like a commentary with Van Sant and Dilon, and a making-of featurette. The only new features are recent interviews with Yeoman and Lynch. (And that cool new cover art.)

Buy it here

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Gus Van Sant and director of photography Robert Yeoman, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring Van Sant and actor Matt Dillon

The Making of “Drugstore Cowboy,” featuring interviews with Van Sant and members of the cast and crew

New interviews with Yeoman and actor Kelly Lynch

Deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author and screenwriter Jon Raymond

“Here“

No one misses the Robert Zemeckis of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s as much as I do. After his foray into mo-cap filmmaking, he seemed to return to at least something interesting with the strong dramatic outings of “Flight” and “Allied,” but it’s been dire recently, especially the abysmal “Welcome to Marwen.” The story around “Here” has been fascinating in that it’s developed radically different opinions, even on this site: Peter hated it, Scout loved it. I’m in the middle, but closer to Pete. There are some interesting scenes in this formal experiment, but the de-aging CGI looks atrocious, and the script is so cloying and manipulative that it sometimes plays more as a parody of melodrama than anything honest itself. However, some people I admire truly love it, so see it for yourself and see if you’re one too.

Buy it here

Special Features

How We Got Here

Deleted Scenes

“Heretic“

One of the best horror films in a very good for the genre was last year’s “Heretic,” a dissection of faith and madness that uses more than jump scares to get under your skin. Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are excellent as a pair of Mormon missionaries who find themselves captives of a man (Hugh Grant) who puts them through a series of tests regarding their faith. The script by directors Bryan Woods and Scott Beck is one of my favorites of 2024, a challenging analysis of what it means to believe (or not believe) in a higher power. The filmmakers also deftly lean into the sense of menace that has always been just under the surface of Grant’s on-screen persona, resulting in one of his career-best performances. A24 continues to release Blu-rays exclusively to their online store, giving them elaborate, well-designed packages that fit the collector’s brand of the studio. This one is a little slimmer than some recent outings but does contain a sharp commentary and collectible postcards.

Buy it here

Special Features

Commentary with writer/directors Scott Beck and Bryan Woods

Making-of Featurette

Six Collectible Postcards

“Juror #2“

Warner Bros. has treated Clint Eastwood’s latest film shamefully. One of the most influential living filmmakers, and one who has made WB an absolute fortune, saw his 2024 film buried with an incredibly small theatrical release before being shuffled off to Max and now released on Blu-ray in a bare-bones edition. Shameful. It’s especially shocking given it’s one of Clint’s best late-period films, a well-made legal thriller about a man (Nicholas Hoult, who had a killer 2024) who discovers that he’s sitting on a jury for a crime he may have actually committed himself. Yes, some of it stretches credulity, but it’s a tightly directed piece of work with strong performances throughout, and interesting ideas about our justice system and morality. Maybe it was too complicated for the current regime making baffling choices at WB. Note: if you’re wondering where the special features list is below, there are none. Sigh.

Buy it here

“King Lear” (Criterion)

There are several Godard films in the Criterion Collection, but this is actually the first time that they’ve released his 1987 English-language debut. It’s a fascinating chapter in film history in that it started life with a script by Norman Mailer, but Godard tossed that out and the final script credit is co-written by Peter Sellars and Tom Luddy. Of course, the two creative voices intertwining here are Godard’s and William Shakespeare, even if the French master doesn’t really use much of the original text. He’s more interested in unpacking themes of King Lear through the medium that he transformed forever. “King Lear” is a tough film to analyze, which means that the essay by the brilliant Richard Brody, and the interviews that include him, Sellars, and Molly Ringwald are essential companions to its appreciation.

Buy it here

Special Features

New 2K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Audio recording of the 1987 Cannes Film Festival press conference, featuring director Jean-Luc Godard

New interviews with Richard Brody, author of Everything Is Cinema: The Working Life of Jean-Luc Godard, and actors Molly Ringwald and Peter Sellars

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by Brody

“Kraven the Hunter“

How bad a year was it for the Sony superhero machine that this misfire might have been the best of their three movies? “Madame Web” was so bad that it turned into a meme, and almost everyone was disappointed by “Venom: The Last Dance.” By the time “Kraven the Hunter” rolled around, almost everyone greeted it with a shrug. I have to say that I was less bored than a lot of recent superhero movies, in large part because of what the supporting cast brought to it, especially Russell Crowe and Alessandro Nivola (although they’re balanced by a truly horrible performance from Ariana DeBose). It’s one of those superhero flicks that does too little by trying to do too much with a long origin first act and then a cadre of characters who never really gel. And yet, it’s almost a high point for a company that continues to struggle with the kind of movie that has made its competition billions.

Buy it here

Special Features

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Becoming Kraven

Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt

Outtakes & Bloopers

Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction

Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

“Last Summer“

Catherine Breillat once rocked the international arthouse world with films like “Romance,” “Fat Girl,” and “Anatomy of Hell.” She disappeared for a decade after the disappointing “Abuse of Weakness,” returning to Cannes in Summer 2023 with a typical-for-her discomfiting drama about an older woman and a younger man in the strong “Last Summer,” a reminder of her directorial skill with character. Léa Drucker plays a successful attorney who starts a steamy affair with her 17-year-old stepson, played by Samuel Kircher. It’s a good fit for Janus Contemporaries, a relatively new branch of Criterion that spotlights recent critical darlings from around the world.

Buy it here

Special Features

Meet the Filmmakers, a new interview with director Catherine Breillat

Trailer

“Nosferatu”

One of the most stunning box office stories of the last year was the success of Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu,” which made over $175 million worldwide, a shocking figure for a period piece horror flick. Part of it was the excellent advertising, but great reviews and word of mouth alsohelped make this into a smash hit. Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, and Nicholas Hoult star in a film that I’m more mixed on than some, but I do truly admire its attention to detail, something for which Eggers is being increasingly well-known. It looks incredible, even at home on Blu-ray, and the Universal release is packed with bonus material, including a commentary from the eloquent Eggers, deleted scenes, and several informative special features.

Buy it here

Special Features

NOSFERATU: A MODERN MASTERPIECE

BREATHING LIFE INTO A DREAM

BECOMING COUNT ORLOK

CAPTURING THE MOOD

RECREATING 1838

DRESSING THE PART

THE END IS JUST THE BEGINNING

DELETED SCENES

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

“Punch-Drunk Love” (Criterion)

Paul Thomas Anderson gets a lot of attention for his epic dramas, but this comparatively small dramedy has always been one of my favorites of his works, and it’s a phenomenal fit for Criterion. PTA oversaw a 4K digital restoration of this beautiful story about a man (Adam Sandler, doing career-best work) who falls deeply in love in a way that shatters his insulated, anxiety-filled world. It’s a gorgeous character study with great performances (PSH!) and fantastic direction, a total shift in gear after Anderson made “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia.” Those two films really put PTA on the map, but this was the one for me that truly revealed his range and how special he was going to be. The release is packed with features, including the excellent “Blossoms & Blood” and an interview with Jon Brion, the composer of one of my favorite scores of its era.

Buy it here

Special Features

4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Paul Thomas Anderson, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Blossoms & Blood, a short piece by Anderson featuring Adam Sandler and Emily Watson, with music by Jon Brion

Interview with Brion

Behind-the-scenes footage of a recording session for the film’s soundtrack

Conversation between curators Michael Connor and Lia Gangitano about the art of Jeremy Blake

Additional artwork by Blake

Cannes Film Festival press conference

NBC News interview with David Phillips, the “pudding guy”

Scopitones

Deleted scenes

Mattress Man commercial

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by filmmaker, author, and artist Miranda July

“A Real Pain“

I can still remember the premiere of Jesse Eisenberg’s soon-to-be Oscar winner at Sundance 2024, over a year ago. It felt special, a movie that tapped into something about the human condition that cinema hadn’t really explored. I went into great detail about what I love about one of my ten best films of 2024 in my review, so click through to that, and then add “A Real Pain” to your collection. It deserves space in how you display your love for the cinematic form.

Buy it here

Special Features

Beautiful Fate: Making A Real Pain – Take a tour through the heart and history of Poland while going behind the scenes of A Real Pain. Explore the themes of family and connection with Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. Experience all the humor and humanity that brought this story to life.

“Wicked“

I love it when a studio goes big with their biggest releases. The truth is that fans of “Wicked” would have bought a bare-bones edition of this blockbuster film and not complained too loudly. But Universal pulled out all the stops with this physical edition, including two commentaries, deleted scenes, and even a full sing along version of the film! As for “Wicked,” it’s a movie that I have mixed feelings about, wondering about some of the production choices, but also admiring so much the value brought to it by the commitment of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-Butera, who are both simply perfect for these parts. Like the rest of the world, I’m curious to see if Jon M. Chu sticks the landing with the second half of this story, and this loaded release will only help build anticipation for that one even more.

Buy it here

Special Features