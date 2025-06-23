June 2025 Blu-Ray/Streaming Guide: “Drop,” “The Nice Guys,” “Dark City,” More

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

“The American“

“Barbarian“

“Becoming Led Zeppelin“

“The Blues Brothers“

“Dunkirk“

“Midnight Run“

“Now You See Me“

“Piece by Piece“

“The Town“

“Us“

10 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“Dark City“

On his new commentary for the excellent “Dark City,” Alex Proyas breaks down the tumultuous production and disastrous screening process that led to the film’s mangling, citing the support of Roger Ebert as a factor in keeping a film alive that may have otherwise disappeared into the vaults of film history. People kept finding “Dark City,” some of them even hysterically turning the sound off during that awful narration in the theatrical cut when they screened it, according to the excellent new documentary “Return to Dark City.” Now you can watch the film as it was meant to be seen in the best quality to date, thanks to a 4K restoration from the original negatives. Arrow has gone all out with their best 2025 release so far, a box set that includes a collector’s book, a poster, two new commentaries, three archival commentaries (including the INCREDIBLE one by Roger himself), and archival featurettes. It’s a film that has lost none of its power, remaining as effective today as when it was released. Maybe even better.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negatives approved by director of photography Dariusz Wolski

Two cuts: the Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1, stereo 2.0 and new Dolby Atmos audio options for both cuts of the film

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

60-page perfect bound collectors book featuring new writing by author Richard Kadrey, and film critics Sabina Stent, Virat Nehru and Martyn Pedler

Limited edition packaging featuring newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Doug John Miller

Three postcard-sized reproduction art cards

Postcard from Shell Beach

Dr Schreber business card

DISC ONE: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Brand new audio commentary by director Alex Proyas

Brand new audio commentary with Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the Film Versus Film podcast

Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas

Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert

Archive audio commentary by writers Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer

Archive introduction by Alex Proyas

Return to Dark City, a new hour-long documentary featuring interviews with director Alex Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound, director of photography Dariusz Wolski, actor Rufus Sewell, hair & makeup artist Leslie Vanderwalt and VFX creative director Peter Doyle

Rats in a Maze, a new visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West

I’m as Much in the Dark as You Are, a new visual essay by film scholar Josh Nelson on film noir and identity in Dark City

Design & Storyboards

DISC TWO: THEATRICAL CUT

Archive audio commentary by director Alex Proyas, writers Lem Dobbs & David S. Goyer, director of photography Dariusz Wolski and production designer Patrick Tatopoulos

Archive audio commentary by film critic Roger Ebert

Memories of Shell Beach, a 2008 featurette in which cast and crew look back at the making of the film from concept to reception

Architecture of Dreams, a 2008 featurette presenting five perspectives on the themes and meanings of the film

Theatrical trailer

Image gallery

“Drop“

The only new movie in this month’s highlights of the physical media scene is admittedly not a perfect flick. It’s no “Dark City” or “Sorcerer.” And I totally understand why so many critics dismissed this film as abject nonsense, or were offended by how it uses domestic violence as a plot twist. But suspension of disbelief is a subjective thing, and I went on the ride with Christopher Landon’s undeniably silly thriller, perhaps treating it with kid gloves due to the amount of garbage I saw around it at SXSW this year. The point is that if you go into “Drop” with the right expectations, it works. Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar have an old-fashioned movie star charm that we don’t see that often anymore, and Landon knows how to pace a thriller like this one. I suspect it will do well on the home market and instantly shoot to #1 on whatever streamer it lands on.

Special Features

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER LANDON

A RECIPE FOR THRILLS: MAKING DROP – Join the cast and crew of DROP as they sort through the ingredients of this date gone wrong.

A PALATE FOR PANIC- Take a seat and devour the details that went into creating Palate, a film set that doubles as a fully operational restaurant.

KILLER CHEMISTRY – Join Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar as they discuss their characters’ first date and how they managed to keep Violet and Henry grounded throughout the escalation of events.

“Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday”/”Jason X”

Regular readers of this column know how much I LOVE Arrow Home Video. One of the main reasons I do is that they don’t play favorites. A lot of studios would devote attention to a cult classic like “Dark City,” but most wouldn’t give the same lavish treatment to a pair of admittedly lesser sequels to “Friday the 13th,” understanding that physical media collector’s editions are for the fans. They have placed “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” and “Jason X” (the 9th and 10th films in the Jason Voorhees saga, if you don’t know) on a pedestal like they’re horror classics. And, you know what, they’re both way more fun than you remember. The recent success of the “Final Destination” reboot could easily lead to a resurrection of the slasher icon, and these releases have me more excited about that possibility than I was before I sampled their commentaries, featurettes, and films. (And, confession time, I always kinda liked the goofy insanity that is the Jason in Space sequel. More horror movies should be that dumb.)

“Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday” Special Features

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by JA Kerswell and original production notes

DISC ONE – THEATRICAL CUT

Introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus

Faces of Death, a brand new interview with special make-up effects creator Robert Kurtzman

Undercover Angel, a brand new interview with actor Julie Michaels

Mixing it Up, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini

The Gates of Hell, an archival interview with director Adam Marcus

Jason vs. Terminator, director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams

Über-Jason, an archival interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason

Additional TV footage, with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries

DISC TWO – UNRATED CUT

Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton

Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke

Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey

“Jason X” Special Features

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by actor Kane Hodder

Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton

Archival audio commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter Bracke

Archival audio commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham

Scoring the Stars, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini

Outta Space: The Making of Jason X, an archival documentary on the making of the film featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer

In Space No One Can Hear You Scream, an archival interview with writer Todd Farmer

Kristi Is a Headbanger, an archival interview with actor Kristi Angus

Jason Rebooted, Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X

The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees, an archival documentary on the history of the character

By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X, archival making-of documentary

Cast and crew interviews

Behind-the-scenes footage

Electronic Press Kit

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Stills, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell

“Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters” (Criterion)

The 4K version of “Mishima” was a part of the Criterion 40th anniversary set, but it’s now available standalone, allowing fans to buy it separately and appreciate one of the company’s best 4K digital restorations, overseen by Paul Schrader himself. Schrader is a fascinating filmmaker, especially in his unusual career resurgence of the 2010s and 2020s, alongside his questionable social media presence. (And, of course, we shouldn’t ignore the recent sexual assault accusations, which Schrader adamantly denies.) The point is that he’s one of the ’70s icons who has remained a vital part of the filmmaking scene, for better or worse. If you only know his recent work like “First Reformed” or the classics like “Taxi Driver,” take the time to check out the lyrically bruising “Mishima,” a work with some Schrader’s strongest technical elements, thanks in part to the stunning production design of Eiko Ishioka and memorable score by Philip Glass.

Special Features

4K digital restoration of the director’s cut, supervised and approved by director Paul Schrader and cinematographer John Bailey, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Two alternate English narrations, including one by actor Roy Scheider

Audio commentary featuring Schrader and producer Alan Poul

Program on the making of the film featuring Bailey, producers Tom Luddy and Mata Yamamoto, composer Philip Glass, and production designer Eiko Ishioka

Program on Yukio Mishima featuring his biographer John Nathan and friend Donald Richie

Audio interview with coscreenwriter Chieko Schrader

Interview excerpt from 1966 featuring Mishima talking about writing

The Strange Case of Yukio Mishima, a 1985 documentary about the author

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by critic Kevin Jackson, a piece on the film’s censorship in Japan, and photographs of Ishioka’s sets

“The Nice Guys“

Second Sight has been killing it lately, and they’ve released their most enticing 2025 release so far in this special 4K edition of Shane Black’s wonderful comedy/noir “The Nice Guys.” The film itself has only grown in cult classic status since its release, and this edition should add fuel to that growing fire (and maybe get us a long-desired sequel). The Second Sight edition includes not only a new 4K master approved by Black but also some fantastic special features. The highlight is a new commentary track featuring Black, co-writer Anthony Bagarozzi, and writer Priscilla Page, who is spectacular at turning the commentary into a sort of live Q&A, asking questions about the film as it unfolds. It’s one of my favorite audio tracks in years—a funny, insightful, and clever companion that matches the tone and quality of the film behind it.

Special Features

Dual format edition including both UHD and Blu-ray with main feature and bonus features on both discs

New 4K UHD master produced by Second Sight Films and presented in HDR Dolby Vision approved by Director Shane Black

New audio commentary with Shane Black and Co-Writer Anthony Bagarozzi moderated by Writer Priscilla Page

Knights in Tarnished Armour: a new interview with Shane Black

Finding an Audience: a new interview with Co-Producer Ethan Erwin

A Thousand Cuts: a new interview with Director of Photography Philippe Rousselot

From Lethal Weapons to Nice Guys: a video essay by Leigh Singer

Always Bet on Black

Making The Nice Guys: Worst. Detectives. Ever.

Cast Interviews

Trailers

“Sean Connery 6-Film Collection”

It was recently announced that James Bond would return … in a video game and TV show. Is the legacy of 007 dead? It’s been years since “No Time to Die,” and we still don’t know who the next Bond will be, if there will even be another film iteration. It’s truly the end of an era. If we are at the end, why not go back to the beginning and rejoice in the glory of the man who’s arguably still the best spy with the license to kill, Sean Connery, in all his suave glory in this 6-film collection of six of his films in 4K, all given new scans of original camera negatives in this collection. The films are “Dr. No,” “From Russia with Love,” “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball,” “You Only Live Twice,” and “Diamonds Are Forever.” There’s a slim 6-film edition and a steelbook box set that’s even more impressive. All the special features have been imported (nothing new), but it’s an impressively extensive list (courtesy of Blu-ray.com).

Special Features

DISC 1: DR. NO

Audio Commentary – An archival track with director Terence Young and members of the cast and crew.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (2 clips, 18:15 total) – A pair of fairly brief vintage pieces, “The Guns of James Bond” and “Premiere Bond: Opening Nights”.

Exotic Locations (2:36) – A short retrospective about the locations used in the film.

Mission Dossier (3 clips, 68:45 total) – Three mid-length vintage featurettes: “Inside Dr. No”, “Terence Young: Bond Vivant”, and the aptly-named “Dr. No 1963 Featurette”.

Ministry of Propaganda – A generous collection of trailers, TV spots, and radio ads.

DISC 2: FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Audio Commentary – An archival track with director Terence Young and members of the cast and crew.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (4 clips, 19:35 total) – A few fairly brief vintage pieces including “Ian Fleming: The CBC Interview”, “Ian Fleming & Raymond Chandler”, “Ian Fleming on Desert Island Discs”, and an animated storyboard sequence.

Exotic Locations (3:14) – Another short retrospective about the locations used in the film.

Mission Dossier (2 clips, 60:28 total) – A pair of mid-length vintage featurettes, “Inside From Russia With Love” and “Harry Saltzman: Showman”.

Ministry of Propaganda – Another pile of trailers, TV spots, and radio ads.

DISC 3: GOLDFINGER

Audio Commentary #1 – An archival track with director Guy Hamilton.

Audio Commentary #2 – A second archival track with members of the cast and crew.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (5 clips, 28:44 total) – A few vintage pieces including “Sean Connery from the Set of Goldfinger”, “Theodore Bikel Scren Test”, “Tito Vandis Screen Test”, “On Tour with the Aston Martin DB5”, and “Honor Blackman Open-Ended Interview”.

Exotic Locations (3:15) – Another short retrospective about the locations used in the film.

Mission Dossier (2 clips, 55:19 total) – Two mid-length vintage featurettes, “The Making of Goldfinger” and “The Goldfinger Phenomenon”.

Ministry of Propaganda – Hey, who wants some more trailers, TV spots, and radio ads?

DISC 4: THUNDERBALL

Audio Commentary #1 – An archival track with director Terence Young.

Audio Commentary #2 – A second DVD-era track with editor Peter Hunt, screenwriter John Hopkins, and more.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (5 clips, 88:02 total) – A nice collection of vintage pieces including “The Incredible World of James Bond – Original 1965 NBC Television Special”, “A Child’s Guide to Blowing Up a Motor Car – 1965 Ford Promotional Film”, “On Location with Ken Adam”, “Bill Suitor: The Rocket Man Movies” and “Thunderball Boat Show Reel”.

Selling Bonds (3 clips, 2:09 total) – Old black-and-white TV commercials hawking James Bond-themed raincoats, slacks, and of course toys.

Exotic Locations (3:18) – Another “fun in the sun” location featurette.

Mission Dossier (3 clips, 62:27 total) – Three more mid-length vintage featurettes including “The Making of Thunderball”, “The Thunderball Phenomenon” and “The Secret History of Thunderball”.

Ministry of Propaganda – A gag reel! Just kidding… it’s more trailers, TV spots, and radio ads.

DISC 5: YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE

Audio Commentary – An archival track with director Lewis Gilbert and members of the cast and crew.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (3 clips, 61:41 total) – A trio of mid-length vintage pieces including “Welcome to Japan Mr. Bond”, “Whicker’s World – Highlights from 1967 BBC Documentary”, and “On Location with Ken Adam”.

Mission Dossier (4 clips, 60:28 total) – Another round of vintage featurettes including “Inside You Only Live Twice”, “Silhouettes: The James Bond Titles”, “Plane Crash: Animated Storyboard Sequence”, and “Exotic Locations”.

Ministry of Propaganda – You guessed it: more trailers, TV spots, and radio ads.

DISC 6: DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER

Audio Commentary – An archival track with director Terence Young and members of the cast and crew.

Declassified: MI6 Vault (4 clips, 19:35 total) – A few fairly brief vintage pieces including “Ian Fleming: The CBC Interview”, “Ian Fleming & Raymond Chandler”, “Ian Fleming on Desert Island Discs”, and an animated storyboard sequence.

Alternate and Expanded Angles (5 clips, 33:24 total) – Different versions of five scenes from the film.

Deleted Scenes (6 clips, 7:40 total) – Shout out to Sammy Davis, Jr.

Mission Dossier (3 clips, 66:28 total) – Three mid-length vintage featurettes: “Inside Diamonds are Forever”, “Cubby Broccoli: The Man Behind Bond”, and “Exotic Locations”.

Ministry of Propaganda – One Christmas trailer, as well as a few TV spots and radio ads.

“Sorcerer” (Criterion)

Whenever the masterful William Friedkin comes up in conversation, I think of seeing his incredible “Sorcerer” on the big screen at the inaugural 2013 Chicago Critics Film Festival. It was a core memory, especially because the film wasn’t widely available on any physical media at the time. Twelve years later, you can own this masterful reinterpretation of the equally masterful “The Wages of Fear” in 4K for the very first time with a stunning sound mix that Friedkin himself approved. The Criterion release also includes the great documentary “Friedkin Uncut,” along with a brilliant conversation between admirer James Gray and critic Sean Fennessey. If that’s not enough, pick this up for an essay by the Pulitzer Prize-winning (and wonderful New Yorker critic) Justin Chang.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack approved by director William Friedkin, and alternate original theatrical 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film and special features

Friedkin Uncut (2018), a documentary by Francesco Zippel featuring interviews with Friedkin, screenwriter Walon Green, filmmakers Wes Anderson and Francis Ford Coppola, and others

New conversation between filmmaker James Gray and film critic Sean Fennessey

Conversation from 2015 between Friedkin and filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn

Archival audio interviews with Green and editor Bud Smith, from the collection of Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan, author of William Friedkin (2003)

Behind-the-scenes footage

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Justin Chang

“Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould” (Criterion)

I was a teenager when this Canadian film hit the arthouse theater in which I was working over the summer, and I would not shut up about it. Formally inventive and remarkably calibrated, this Genie Award (the Canadian Oscar) for Best Picture is an inspired choice by Criterion, as it’s the kind of film that it truly feels like history has forgotten. It’s certainly not one I predicted would get a 4K restoration, alongside a new commentary by director François Girard and a conversation between him and another Canadian master, Atom Egoyan. So what is “Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould”? It’s a biopic that’s unlike any you’ve ever seen.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director François Girard, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New audio commentary featuring Girard and cowriter-actor Don McKellar

New conversation between Girard and filmmaker Atom Egoyan

Glenn Gould: Off the Record and Glenn Gould: On the Record, companion programs from 1959

Archival interviews with actor Colm Feore and producer Niv Fichman

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by author and film critic Michael Koresky

“The Wiz” (Criterion)

Sidney Lumet never missed, not even on a job for which it would seem he might not be the right fit. His approach for “The Wiz,” an adaptation of the Tony-winning play of the same name, was basically to get out of the way. Let the love for both the original L. Frank Baum source and the play do most of the work, and let a truly insane cast, led by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, do the lifting. Critics mostly hated “The Wiz,” and it bombed at the box office, but that reputation shifted almost immediately. I remember as a child of the ’80s enjoying “The Wiz,” and it built a reputation over the years, enough to get a 4K Criterion restoration. Pick it up to relive your childhood and to read a fantastic essay by the truly brilliant Aisha Harris.

Special Features