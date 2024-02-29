Welcome to Chicago, Michał Oleszczyk!

It was thrilling to see so many of our film contributors in attendance. But one I was particularly happy to greet was our Far Flung Correspondent, Michał Oleszczyk. Michał has represented RogerEbert.com in Cannes, but I had not seen him for a few years, and so his professorial visage complete with a beard and the confident mien of a learned man made me interested to learn more about his current life. I was proud to discover that he is in Chicago as a visiting Fulbright Scholar. As such, he is teaching Polish film at the Polish, Russian and Lithuanian Studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Michał is based in Poland, where he was named the Critic of the Year by the Polish Film Institute in 2012. He wrote the first Polish book on the films of Terence Davies and has published a translation of J. Hoberman and Jonathan Rosenbaum’s “Midnight Movies." After having defended a Ph.D. thesis on the work of Pauline Kael, he has taught film at Polish universities. And he works in the Polish film industry as a script consultant and screenwriter.

A film he co-wrote, "All Our Fears," can be seen on Amazon Prime. It tells a story inspired by the life and art of an openly gay Polish artist, Daniel Rycharski, whose work was covered in The New York Times.

To welcome him to our city, I have put together a compilation of some of his work that has been published on our site over the years. Click on each bolded title, and you will be directed to the full article. Welcome to Chicago, Michał!

I. FILM REVIEWS

Everybody in Our Family

What makes the movie work is the consistent, comical self-pity of Marius, who at one point even professes mad love for Otilia and says they should get back together again. It's a great moment for the actress Mihaela Sirbu, who manages to convey that tiny glimmer of amusement still dancing inside her, letting us know that Marius and Otilia were probably a great couple long ago. In this moment, the film plays almost like a kitchen-sink version of "His Girl Friday," with madcap Marius trying to save Otilia from a lifetime of boredom with Aurel the fuddy-duddy. He even quotes poetry to her and her expression makes it clear that no one has done it in a long, long time.