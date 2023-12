The following article complements Chaz Ebert's list of Top 10(-ish) Films of 2023 (which you can read in its entirety here) by featuring the trailers for each film...

1. ESSENTIAL HISTORY

"American Fiction"

"Killers of The Flower Moon"

"Origin"





2. REAL LIFE HEROES

"Rustin"

"The Burial"





3. BLACK ICONS

"Little Richard: I Am Everything"

"Air"





4. JOURNEYS TOWARD INDEPENDENCE

"Poor Things"

"The Color Purple"





5. SLICE-OF-LIFE

"Past Lives"

"The Holdovers"





6. FOREIGN GEMS AT CANNES

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Fallen Leaves"





7. BARBENHEIMER

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

8. FACING REALITY

"STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie"







9. FACING THE BEYOND

"After Death"





10. COMING OF AGE

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."