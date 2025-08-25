LIFE AFTER LIFE: 4 Films at IANDS Conference in Chicago August 27-31

Four films about near-death experiences (NDE), shared death experiences (SDE), and related phenomena will be screened at the International Association for Near-Death Studies (“IANDS”) annual conference, August 27-31 at the Hilton in Oak Brook Hills, Illinois, said Janet Riley, the Executive Director of IANDS. The Annual Conference includes four days of education and workshops, and will bring together more than 800 near-death experience researchers, physicians, nurses, mental health professionals, and clergy, as well as those who have had near-death experiences or are interested in the field. Noted physician Dr. Raymond Moody, credited with early studies on NDEs, is a featured Keynote Speaker.

“Suffering Into Gold,” an award-winning documentary film, follows the journey of Paul Gralen, a terminally ill man with ALS, and his wife, Beth Orr. Following the screening on Wednesday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m., Chaz Ebert, Chicago author and publisher of RogerEbert.com, will moderate a discussion with Beth Orr and William Peters, founder of the Shared Crossing Project and a noted expert in the field of shared death experiences.

Ebert will follow with a signing for her new book, “It’s Time to Give a FECK: Elevating Humanity Through Forgiveness, Empathy, Compassion, and Kindness.” More details on the book here. Or use the QR code below.

The other films that will be shown are: “Witnesses,” “Raymond Moody’s Afterlife,” and “Every Soul Knows: The Joy of Remembering Who We Really Are.”

For more information about IANDS and a link to register for the conference, go to: https://conference.iands.org/