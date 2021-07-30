Cannes 2021: Chaz's Video Dispatch Table of Contents

The following annotated table of contents features all of RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's video dispatches from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works.—The Editors
1. Cannes 2021 Video #1: Returning to the Riviera
Just before she left to the South of France for the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which ran from July 6th through the 17th, Chaz provided an in-depth preview of the festival's enticing selections.
This first video dispatch filmed at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival covers the jury press conference headed by Spike Lee and the opening night premiere of Leos Carax's "Annette."
3. Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank
This dispatch features the first part of Chaz's chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections, including Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences.
4. Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta
This dispatch features the second part of Chaz's chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections, including Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference.
5. Cannes 2021 Video #5: Bergman Island, Flag Day, Stillwater
This dispatch features Chaz's commentary on Mia Hansen-Løve's "Bergman Island," Sean Penn's "Flag Day," and Tom McCarthy's "Stillwater," starring Matt Damon. Also contained in the footage is Chaz's interaction with Penn at his press conference.
6. Cannes 2021 Video #6: Benedetta, JFK Revisited, Three Floors, Drive My Car, Titane, A Hero, Petrov's Flu
This dispatch features Chaz's chat with Lisa Nesselson about this year's selections, including Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Oliver Stone's "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," Nanni Moretti's "Three Floors," Ryusuke Hamguchi's "Drive My Car," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero" and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Petrov's Flu." Also contained in the footage is Lisa's interaction with Stone at his press conference, and Chaz's interaction with Ducournau at her press conference.
7. Cannes 2021 Video #7: The Critics Roundtable
This dispatch features a critics roundtable with Lisa Nesselson, Jason Gorber, and Ben Kenigsberg. The trio discuss their favorite films from the festival, including Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Nabil Ayouch's "Casablanca Beats," and more.
8. Cannes 2021 Video #8: The Winners are Revealed
This dispatch reveals this year's winners of the Palme d'Or and the other major awards. Included in the video are Chaz's interactions with jury president Spike Lee and Ron and Russell Mael ("Annette") at their respective press conferences.
9. Cannes 2021 Video #9: Conversations on the Croisette
Chaz's final dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival features her interviews with filmmaker Lateef Calloway, Georgian journalists Anano Bakuradze and Ninia Kakabadze, critic Sarah Knight Adamson and various attendees on the Croisette.
