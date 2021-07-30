Cannes 2021: Chaz's Video Dispatch Table of Contents

This first video dispatch filmed at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival covers the jury press conference headed by Spike Lee and the opening night premiere of Leos Carax's "Annette."

3. Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank

This dispatch features the first part of Chaz's chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections, including Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences.

4. Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

This dispatch features the second part of Chaz's chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections, including Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference.

5. Cannes 2021 Video #5: Bergman Island, Flag Day, Stillwater

This dispatch features Chaz's commentary on Mia Hansen-Løve's "Bergman Island," Sean Penn's "Flag Day," and Tom McCarthy's "Stillwater," starring Matt Damon. Also contained in the footage is Chaz's interaction with Penn at his press conference.

6. Cannes 2021 Video #6: Benedetta, JFK Revisited, Three Floors, Drive My Car, Titane, A Hero, Petrov's Flu



This dispatch features Chaz's chat with Lisa Nesselson about this year's selections, including Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Oliver Stone's "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," Nanni Moretti's "Three Floors," Ryusuke Hamguchi's "Drive My Car," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero" and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Petrov's Flu." Also contained in the footage is Lisa's interaction with Stone at his press conference, and Chaz's interaction with Ducournau at her press conference.