RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's eighth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, reveals this year's winners of the Palme d'Or and the other major awards. Included in the video embedded below are Chaz's interactions with jury president Spike Lee and Ron and Russell Mael ("Annette") at their respective press conferences.