Cannes 2021 Video #6: Benedetta, JFK Revisited, Three Floors, Drive My Car, Titane, A Hero, Petrov's Flu

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's sixth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a chat with Lisa Nesselson about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Oliver Stone's "JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass," Nanni Moretti's "Three Floors," Ryusuke Hamguchi's "Drive My Car," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," and Kirill Serebrennikov's "Petrov's Flu." Also contained in the footage embedded below is Lisa's interaction with Stone at his press conference, and Chaz's interaction with Ducournau at her press conference ...







