Cannes 2021 Video #7: The Critics Roundtable

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's seventh video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a critics roundtable with Lisa Nesselson, Jason Gorber, and Ben Kenigsberg. The trio discuss their favorite films from the festival, including Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Nabil Ayouch's "Casablanca Beats," and more.







