Roger Ebert Home
Chaz at Cannes

Cannes 2021 Video #7: The Critics Roundtable

Chaz Ebert

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's seventh video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features a critics roundtable with Lisa Nesselson, Jason Gorber, and Ben Kenigsberg. The trio discuss their favorite films from the festival, including Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Memoria," Paul Verhoeven's "Benedetta," Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket," Julia Ducournau's "Titane," Nabil Ayouch's "Casablanca Beats," and more. 



Chaz Ebert
Chaz Ebert

Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 22nd year.

Latest blog posts

Latest reviews

Fear Street Part Three: 1666
Nick Allen
Summertime
Odie Henderson
No Ordinary Man
Carlos Aguilar
Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters
Sheila O'Malley
Mama Weed
Glenn Kenny
Naomi Osaka
Roxana Hadadi

Comments

comments powered by Disqus