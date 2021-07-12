Roger Ebert Home
Cannes 2021 Video #3: The Velvet Underground, Val, Onoda, Cow, Where is Anne Frank

Chaz Ebert

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's third video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the first part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Todd Haynes’ “The Velvet Underground,” Ting Poo and Leo Scott’s “Val,” Arthur Harari’s “Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow” and Ari Folman’s “Where is Anne Frank.” Also contained in the footage embedded below are Chaz's interactions with Haynes and Arnold at their press conferences ...

