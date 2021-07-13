Roger Ebert Home
Cannes 2021 Video #4: After Yang, The Worst Person in the World, Jane by Charlotte, Everything Went Fine, Benedetta

RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert's fourth video dispatch from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, directed and edited by Scott Dummler of Mint Media Works, features the second part of her chat with Canadian critic Jason Gorber about this year's selections. This section of their conversation covers Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Charlotte Gainsbourg’s “Jane by Charlotte,” François Ozon’s “Everything Went Fine” and Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta.” Also contained in the footage embedded below is Chaz's interaction with Ozon at his press conference ...

Cannes 2021 Segment 4 part 2 FINAL-Up to 4K from RogerEbert.com on Vimeo.

