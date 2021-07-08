Cannes 2021 Video #2: Annette, Jury Press Conference

But the Festival is taking COVID seriously. Indoors, everyone is masked at all times, and to enter the press conferences or the Marche’, a European vaccine or negative COVID test is required. So for those us of us from outside the European Union, we are currently required to get a COVID test *every* 48 hours. The tests are a “spit test”, and let me tell you, it’s extremely unpleasant. I HATE TO SPIT! And those test results are manually checked by security each time you enter. If you don’t have the right paperwork - you’ll be sent away.

For those of us able to get into the Palais, we were treated to a lively opening press conference featuring this year’s prestigious jury, and I was pleased to open up the questions to Jury President, Spike Lee. This year’s jury has a majority of female members, and Maggie Gyllenhaal was asked if that might bring a different perspective to the awards.

For all of us lucky enough to be here, we’re all thankful that Cannes - and moviegoing - has returned. Madame Mati Diop from Senegal, who became the first African woman director to have her film at Cannes, and who won the Jury Award in 2019, talked about the special vibe that Cannes has this year.

The opening ceremony was the usual glamorous affair, featuring stars from all over the world. This year’s honored guest was Jodie Foster, who received an honorary Palme d’Or, presented to her by Pedro Almodovar, for her many contributions to cinema through the years as an actor, writer and director. As I mentioned in our Preview segment, my late husband Roger frequently recalled how impressed he was meeting her for the first time here in Cannes in 1976, and how she spoke perfect French. She put that talent on full display for the crowd in Cannes, and they loved it.