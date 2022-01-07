The Connection to Old Hollywood: Peter Bogdanovich (1939-2022)

Bogdanovich was going to be an actor and theatre director but then hit upon his real passion: learning about Old Hollywood. He wrote about and interviewed everybody. Allan Dwan, Cary Grant, Don Siegel, Leo McCarey, Otto Preminger, Howard Hawks, John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart, Audrey Hepburn, John Ford—if they carried a camera or stood in front of one, young Peter tracked them down. Later these would form the spine of two volumes, Who the Devil Made It and Who the Hell’s in It? If you want a look into Bogdanovich’s style as a raconteur and thinker, you could do worse than the magnificently self-aggrandizing opening of the former book. “Early in the summer of 1996—exactly 101 years after the first movies were exhibited—Warren Beatty and I were standing around on the lawn of Henry Jaglom’s Santa Monica home watching a bunch of young children at a birthday party; we were talking about some of the big chances in the picture business since we had come into it in the late fifties and early sixties. 'A lotta things don’t seem to count anymore,' Warren was saying. 'John Ford? Who’s he? What? Elia Kazan?'” He comes across like a far more gifted Dick Cavett. A man born to drop names.

It was in his initial period as a critic and theatrical hand that the phone rang and from the receiver came the unmistakable voice of The Shadow. Orson Welles had read the young critic’s latest monograph about the director of “Citizen Kane” and just had to meet him. Welles and Bogdanovich had no way of knowing how much their destinies would intertwine. They met for a few lunches, which turned into years of lunches, cohabitation, co-dependency, a book of their conversations, advising on each other’s movies and falling out magnificently. First, he was just another of Bogdanovich’s Hollywood gets.

It may be overly tidy to suggest that what he was after was approval and openness the likes of which he never got from his mother, but little else but desperation explains why he, for instance, interviewed John Ford so many times despite the man’s intense dislike of being interviewed. He wrote books on Ford, interviewed him on camera in monument valley to make a documentary (“Directed by John Ford”) in 1971 in which he hardly says anything. He chased male approval and was always fascinated by it but removed from the female presences in his life. Andrew Goldman asked him about directing actresses in 2019 and his answer is more telling than perhaps he realized. “Well, I like women. I don’t know if I’m particularly good at women.” If Ford was the distant mother that he couldn’t help but try to please, Welles was the ne’er-do-well divorced father. He enabled Peter and gave him the best career advice. He knew it was the best because it was advice that he himself had needed and never received when he was blazing his own trail as a former theatre kid-cum-filmmaker in the studio system, which Bogdanovich became. Before Welles own eyes he saw his biggest fan become him.