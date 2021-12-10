A Director Who Had Fun: Lina Wertmüller (1928-2021)

Go looking for the truth about Lina Wertmüller and you’ll be assailed by myth and legend side by side with facts. She was kicked out of 15 Catholic schools. She used to send Lalla Kezich around the world in her place to do interviews and indeed she was seated where Wertmüller was meant to be during the Oscar broadcast where she lost the first directing Oscar for which any woman had ever been nominated. She was the only woman to direct a spaghetti western, except she got kicked off set, or was she brought on later? She’s in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the film with the longest title. Her fans include Henry Miller, Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee. She was the first director to turn Harvey Keitel into a sex symbol. (And who followed suit? The next woman to get nominated for best director). Who knows or cares if all of it’s true—it’s more exciting to believe the legend. “I didn’t want to go down in history as a socially conscious director,” she says in the 2016 documentary “Behind The White Glasses,” “I wanted to go down in history as a director who had fun.” Boy did she.

What is certain is that she was born ready to raise hell, in August of 1928. Her full name was Arcangela Felice Assunta Wertmüller von Elgg Spanol von Braueich, which goes some of the way toward explaining her yen for grandiloquent titles for her unwieldy movies. She loved comic books as a kid, specifically Flash Gordon and the art drawn by Alex Raymond. She loved seeing his vision of wicked space queens, sexy and domineering. They would become fixtures in her cinema. She graduated from the Accademia Nazionale di Arte Drammatica Silvio D'Amico in 1951, having studied under revered theatrical persona Pietro Sharoff. He was the first of her important mentors. He got her into directing theatre and puppet shows, which she did for most of the 1950s. She learned from the two kinds of theatre people most often paid to see to embrace the darkness inside her but also to know how much people wanted to laugh. Misjudge the amounts in both and you’ll ruin the cake, so to speak.

Her schoolmate Flora Carabella introduced her to her husband, rising star Marcello Mastroianni, then working on his second collaboration with Federico Fellini, the great “8½.” Arrangements were made and Wertmüller became one of his many assistants. It was her job to get him interesting faces to place in the backgrounds of his crowded tableaux. This included her own mother in one instance, and a man Fellini spied from the back of a moving car, which meant young Lina had to spring from the cab and track the man down on foot, then in a cab. He instilled in her the confidence she needed to begin making her own art by telling her not to worry about how to direct because if she couldn’t simply tell the story like she would to her friends at a party, it wouldn't matter how she chose to direct. She repaid the favor by paying homage to his debut film “I Vitelloni,” about ne’er-do-wells in a coastal Italian town. 1963’s “The Basilisks” repackages Fellini’s romantic view of perpetual adolescence with razor wire. Fellini never ever gave into the idea that his characters needed exoneration in the eyes of the audience (indeed he was his favorite main character and killed and maimed himself a few times on screen), but Wertmüller’s worldview made his look cuddly.