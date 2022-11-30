Home Entertainment Guide: November 2022

Buy it here

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Alt First Date

Nipple Plumpers

Calling Peter, Paul and Marty

Pride Fight

Steroid Workout

Bro Workout

Senior Center

Gag Reel

Representation Matters - Representation matters, especially in a genre such as romantic comedies which has traditionally been a space for heteronormative on-screen couples. We sit down with our cast and key crew members and ask them to tell us why they think this movie is important, why it's important to be making it now, what it means to them personally to see representation in this genre, and what scenes or moments from the film spoke to them.

From Start to Finish - Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the entire process of bringing BROS to life.

Introducing Bobby and Aaron - Director Nick Stoller and actors Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane introduce us to their characters, the process of playing them and discuss their on-screen chemistry.

The Cast and the Cameos - This film features an incredible ensemble cast, especially those making up the museum board. Through sit-down interviews and informal stand ups, we hear how they came to be a part of the project, their thoughts when they first read the script, their characters, their favorite scenes, and what the process of filming was like.

The Art of the Rom-Com with Billy and Nick - What makes a good rom-com? Using sit-down interview footage with co-writers Billy and Nick (separately), we dive into what they think makes a good romantic comedy, and all the ways in which they stuck to, or subverted classic rom-com tropes for BROS.

The BROS National LGBTQIA+ History Museum - We learn about where the idea to incorporate the first LGBTQ+ History Museum into the script came from, why Billy and Nick landed on certain exhibits, and how it all came together under the helm of the amazing Production Designer and her team.

The Making of a Deleted Scene

Pride Fight: The Making Of - We do a deep dive into this deleted scene, how it was made and why it ultimately ended up on the cutting room floor.

Working Out: The Making Of - We talk to Nick and Billy about the workout scenes, the inspiration for them, what it was like to make the scenes, and again, the reasons why they didn't make it into the final cut of the movie.

"Columbia Classics Collection: Volume 3"

The art of the Blu-ray box set is dying, with so many films already available on streaming media. Sony Pictures Classics released the best box set of the year last week with their anniversary collection for their landmark company, but it was actually preceded by a few weeks by Sony proper, who launched the third volume of an impressive series of 4K remasters for classic films. These have been quiet launches, especially when one considers the quality of the films and the copious special features, many of which are new and exclusive to these sets. This edition includes "It Happened One Night," "From Here to Eternity," "To Sir with Love," "The Last Picture Show" (my fave of the group), "Annie," and "As Good As It Gets." Not only are all six films in 4K, but they're accompanied by an 80-page book and some insanely rare special features, including a 1932 version of "Annie" and the four-hour 1979 mini-series version of "From Here to Eternity." This would make a phenomenal holiday gift.

Special Features

"Don't Worry Darling"

Don't get your hopes up. The "Making of" featurette on this Olivia Wilde thriller doesn't get into the juicy drama that really defined the release of this flick in theaters. What's interesting watching it a few months removed from the worst PR campaign of the year is the realization that the movie isn't all that bad. It feels like something that history could redeem. I expect it to make "underrated" lists in a few years, even if it doesn't quite work for me. The main problem with the film is its script and an editing process that was likely distracted by drama and couldn't entirely shape this overlong film into the 95-minute version that would have worked. There's a lot to like here, including another solid turn from Florence Pugh, but the ideas don't come together as much as they repeat themselves. Still, you could do worse, darling.