Home Entertainment Guide: April 2022

Special Features

PREVIOUSLY RESTORED IN 4K

NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Joseph McBride, author of Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge

Audio Commentary by critic Bruce Block

Inside The Apartment: Documentary (29:36)

Magic Time: The Art of Jack Lemmon - Featurette (12:47)

"Cyrano"

Man, did MGM screw up the release of this one. If I was Joe Wright and Peter Dinklage, I'd be furious at the constant delays that pushed this film out of the conversation when it should have been building award buzz. After its Telluride premiere, many people predicted that Dinklage would land a nomination for his vulnerable yet powerful turn in this adaptation of the 2018 musical version of the classic 1987 play Cyrano de Bergerac. He's so good in the title role, delivering excellent music from Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner of The National. It's a moving, lavish piece that was almost pushed under the radar, but I hope it finds an audience at home. Cyrano deserves one.

Special Features

An Epic Adventure: The Making of Cyrano

"Death on the Nile"

A victim of pandemic delays and Armie Hammer revelations, Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to his hit "Murder on the Orient Express" finally landed in theaters in February 2022, quickly dropping on Blu-ray and streaming services a few weeks later. Once again, Branagh found a way to get an audience to see a classic mystery, as the movie grossed over $130 million worldwide, with another Poirot film in development. I thought "Murder" was playful fun, but found this one deadly dull. Branagh treats it all like it's Shakespeare, too often forgetting Christie's playfulness and sense of humor. And he wastes talented stars against bland CGI backdrops. Let's hope the mystery sparks to life more next time.

Special Features

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Death on the Nile: Novel to Film

Agatha Christie: Travel Can Be Murder

Design on the Nile

Branagh/Poirot

Deleted Scenes

"Eastern Promises"

One of the most exciting movie happenings of 2022 is the return of David Cronenberg with "Crimes of the Future," premiering next month at Cannes. One of the master's best films was recently given the 4K treatment by Kino Lorber, and it's a must-own. This is one of those "even better than you remember" flicks, a 2007 gangster flick about a woman (Naomi Watts) who gets involved with the Russian mob in London, including a tough guy played perfectly by Viggo Mortensen. I hate to beat this drum, but this is the kind of adult drama that seems to be disappearing from theaters. One could see it premiering on Netflix now instead. It's rich, complicated, and never holds your hand.