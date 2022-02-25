I thought his criticisms were perfectly valid. His comments highlighted the unique nature of his career. "Groundbreaking" doesn't even cover it. He won four Emmys for his performance as Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," but that's just the beginning in terms of accolades. Dinklage "advances the cause" even further in his performance as Cyrano de Bergerac in "Cyrano," the new musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s 19th-century play, directed by Joe Wright, and it feels a little bit like casting as destiny. It makes so much sense!

In Rostand's play, Cyrano (based loosely on a real person) has many gifts. He is a soldier. He is brave. But there's one problem. He has a gigantic nose, and has internalized the world's opinion that he is ugly. He loves the beautiful Roxanne but knows he can never have her. In this adaptation, written by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage's wife), it is Cyrano's stature that holds him back from love and intimacy, not his nose, and the transfer really works, giving the melodramatic well-known story an undeniable base of reality. Normally, actors wear prosthetic noses when they play the role. The audience knows it's not a real nose, and everyone buys the convention. Remove the convention, though, remove that layer of artifice, and all kinds of other things are possible.

As Cyrano, Dinklage is impulsive and bold, openly emotional, and fearlessly dramatic in his gestures and his voice. The language is poetic and heightened, and he shows great skill in filling it, expressing it. Cyrano and Roxanne (a radiant Haley Bennett) are childhood friends, and their closeness and intimacy breaks the lovelorn Cyrano's heart all the more. Roxanne confides in him. She is being "courted" by a slimy Duke (Ben Mendelsohn, sporting a cape and a beauty spot), but she has fallen in love-at-first-sight with a young recruit in Cyrano's regiment, the handsome Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). Christian loves Roxanne too but is tongue-tied in her presence. He begs Cyrano to write love letters to Roxanne on his behalf. Cyrano agrees, and Roxanne is swept away by Christian's passionate and poetic eloquence. We all know this situation cannot go on forever.