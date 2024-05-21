The Legacy of David Bordwell; or, The Memorial Service as Network Narrative

David’s relentless encouragement of seemingly every movie buff he ever read, worked with, corresponded with, or met only once kept coming up.

Jeff Smith, a University of Wisconsin-Madison film professor who collaborated with David and Kristin, talked about a conversation between him and David in which Smith drew connections between a scene in Joel and Ethan Coen’s film “No Country for Old Men” and a moment in Season Five of Noah Hawley’s Coen-derived crime series “Fargo.” “After finishing this comparison, David said what he often said when I came to him with a half-baked idea about something we’d both watched: ‘That’s great! I hadn’t picked up on that. Why don’t you write a blog about it?’ I never did write the blog, but I’ve thought a lot about that conversation for many reasons. We both loved the Coen Brothers and were interested in the way Noah Hawley translated their style of storytelling to the small screen. We both loved crime fiction and knew that debt was a theme that ran through many classic tales from "Night and the City" to 'Strangers on a Train' to 'The Godfather' and 'Uncut Gems.' But mostly, I thought about the very concept of debt and how it has colored my relationship with David. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for David Bordwell.”

Smith added, “I look around the room, and I see many people who also have paid tribute to David, through their teaching, their scholarship, their filmmaking, and their service to the profession.”

For my part: I learned to read and interpret film grammar, not just passively watch movies, by reading Bordwell and Thompson’s introductory film theory books, and I continued my education by following their careers in publishing and reading their blog. Countless critics, scholars, and industry veterans will say the same, including director, screenwriter, and onetime Bordwell student David Koepp (“Jurassic Park,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Stir of Echoes,” “Spider-Man”), another participant in Saturday's service.

“What I loved most about David’s writing on the blog was his incredible ability to communicate sometimes lofty ideas in the simplest and most accessible terms," Koepp said. "David found something of value in every single thing he saw, and almost always met the films he watched at the level that they were pitched. He was, above all, an audience member, and he wrote pieces that were scholarly and informed, but more than anything were appreciations. As a filmmaker, I can say that kind of serious, honest consideration is the holy grail."