Stirring the Pot: Glenn Kenny on His New Goodfellas Book

MZS: Writing a book about anything is a major time commitment. How did you decide “Goodfellas” was worth it?

GK: As it turns out, I didn’t have that much time. When the book contracts were signed, I basically had a year to come up with a manuscript, which is a fair amount, but not a huge amount. It finally happened in March of 2019, with a deadline of March 2020 to hand in the manuscript so we could get it out for the 30th anniversary of the release, which is always a nice marketing hook.

Because I’d pitched a version of this book before, without success, I had already conducted some research—and obviously, as a lover of the film, I had a lot of other stuff in my back pocket already. My friend Farran Smith Nehme and I—Farran is a critic and blogs as the Self-Styled Siren, and she also wrote a great novel, Missing Reels—had lunch together at a time when you could still have lunch with people in person. We would have lunch about once a month with Jay Cocks, who’s a critic and screenwriter and one of Martin Scorsese’s best friends. He wrote or co-wrote the scripts for “The Age of Innocence,” “Gangs of New York,” “Silence,” with Scorsese. And then I had told him I had made this deal to write this book, and he said, “You sure there’s a whole book in the making of 'Goodfellas'"?

And I thought, “Ooh, that’s not a great sign. I sure hope so, because I signed the contract and we’re on our way!”

What turned out to be true is that there had already been this very, very long and well-done oral history in GQ 10 years before, which I obviously have to acknowledge and draw on to a certain extent, but that I didn’t want to draw on too much. I did find out a number of things beyond that that haven’t been reported, particularly about the dissolution of Scorsese’s fourth marriage and how that bled into his professional life at the time, and that is not something that anyone’s ever really talked about. I sense it’ll probably get talked about more because I know that Barbara DeFina—the credited executive producer on the film, who considers herself a “non-executive producer,” and thinks that she should have been given the [regular] producer credit along with Irwin Winkler—will probably be telling her story in a more expansive way. That’s one aspect of it that wasn’t really covered.

And I also found out some things about Robert De Niro’s approach to the character of Jimmy Conway that have not been talked about a whole lot, and about the nature of the De Niro-Scorsese collaboration, things like that.

The first major motion picture that I remember seeing and thinking, “this was unquestionably influenced by ‘Goodfellas’” was “Malcolm X,” from two years later, which of course is adapted from a first-person, autobiographical book. But the way it’s told is very “Goodfellas,” with every scene and sequence envisioned for maximum oomph. There are even freeze-frames where Malcolm will tell you in voice-over what he was thinking at that moment, or give you some additional piece of information that’s not in the scene. Of course, we know that Spike Lee and Scorsese are not only good friends but have a mutual admiration society going, so that was not a huge shock.