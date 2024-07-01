Some Material May Be Inappropriate: The PG-13 Rating at 40

The one-two punch of “Temple of Doom '' and “Gremlins” sparked the introduction of the intermediate PG-13 rating, which was put into action that same summer. The PG-13 meant that a film contained elements the MPAA believed were unsuitable for children under 13. The first two films to receive it were John Milius’s brutal right-wing action fantasy “Red Dawn,' about Soviets invading the U.S., and the science fiction horror movie “Dreamscape.” (Coincidentally and strangely, both “Temple of Doom” and “Dreamscape” had scenes where a man’s heart was torn from his chest.)

There still were no real restrictions on attendance—in theory, a group of eight-year-olds could buy tickets to a PG-13-rated film by themselves if no theater employee objected. But the new rating did retroactively make the older PG rating seem “soft” by the standards of a young teenager looking for something edgy enough that their little sister or brother would have to stay home.

Still, it was weird (yet very American) how things shook out concerning the practical applications of the PG-13. As a moviegoer who was a kid during the pre- and post-PG-13 eras, I didn’t see much practical difference in the level of violence in the new PG-13 category and plain-old PG. If anything, I think the PG rating probably had too much latitude. The net it cast over content was wide enough to encompass a movie with a little bit of implied violence, like Walt Disney's "The Black Hole" or "Star Trek: The Motion Picture." Also, movies so corrosively upsetting in tone as well as imagery that they probably have been rated R today, such as “The Mechanic,” “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Killer Elite,” “The Legend of Hell House,” "Time After Time" (which includes the gory aftermath of a dismemberment) and “Sorcerer.” Some other 1970s/early '80s PG movies, such as Spielberg’s “Jaws” and “Close Encounters” (for profanity and probably emotional intensity in family fight scenes) and “1941,” and possibly the first three George Lucas “Star Wars” films, might’ve gotten PG-13 for some gruesome or disturbing elements. (“Return of the Jedi,” released one year before the creation of the PG-13 rating, was PG but carried a special warning on posters and in newspaper ads that some elements “may be too intense for very young children.")



What’s most fascinating to me about the PG-13 rating, in retrospect, is how its existence gradually but very noticeably removed nearly all potentially objectionable content from theatrical films except for action-movie violence. The violence tended to be sonically graphic (i.e., you hear blood spurting, bones breaking, blades entering flesh, etc.) but not visually graphic (no blood spilled unless it was alien or creature blood, and thus probably another color, though you might get a brief glimpse of somebody being torn apart from a distance, as in the “Jurassic Park” films). PG movies in the late 1960s and throughout the ‘70s and early ‘80s had much more immediate and nasty violence committed by and against humans. They also had a lot more profanity than they do today. They might also have featured some drug use (mainly pot smoking, though there were scenes of cocaine use), flashes of nudity (for instance, “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Airplane” and “Dragonslayer”) and even an implied or attempted sexual assault ("The Outlaw Josey Wales").