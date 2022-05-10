A True Movie Star: On the Career of Channing Tatum

Tatum is stealthily effective in dramas, turning in convincing performances as a psychologically abused wrestler in “Foxcatcher,” a convicted insider trader in “Side Effects,” and a Roman soldier chasing his legion’s missing gold emblem in “The Eagle.” He’s got sufficient action-hero gravitas to anchor the “Die Hard”-derivative “White House Down”; an ex-commando lycanthrope in “Jupiter Ascending” who zips through the movie on jet-powered boots; a hustler turned street brawler in “Fighting,” and the leader of a gang of thieves in the Soderbergh heist picture “Logan Lucky” (imagine Danny Ocean as a former Kentucky coal miner turned disabled war veteran). Plug him into a very broad comedy, whether it’s “The Lost City” or the “21 Jump Street” films, and he’s so at-ease that if you’d never seen him do any other sort of genre, you might have a hard time imagining him in them. Most strikingly, Tatum is one of the only actors of the last 75 years who could plausibly be described as a musical star. He has anchored no less than two musical franchises, the “Step Up” and “Magic Mike” films (the latter were generated by Tatum, based on his experiences as a stripper in Florida).

Tatum, who recently turned 40 but still has the brawny sunbeam energy of a goodhearted teenage surfer or skater, has proven himself to be not merely good but excellent at everything he’s been asked to do. And not only will you never catch him letting you know that he knows how good he is, he convinces you that he doesn’t know, either—like the movie hunk version of the cliche of the objectively gorgeous female ingenue who doesn’t know how attractive she is until somebody convinces her to let take her glasses off and let down her hair. Tatum is tall, beefy, and comic-book handsome (I’ll never forget the moment during a packed screening of “Magic Mike XXL” when a woman sitting near me whispered, “Oh, my lord!” when the film cut to a shot of his neck and shoulders). But he doesn’t carry himself like a preening movie star stud who surreptitiously checks himself out in every reflective surface he passes.

Few modern male screen stars are as adept at being likable without seeming to pander. He never mistakes being sullen, self-regarding, degrading, or self-flagellating for having integrity as an actor. He’s done plenty of R-rated films, but you never get the feeling that he chose the material in order to establish himself as a serious actor or somebody who’s not interested in appealing to children. Tatum is not neutered or safe. He can play the swaggering alpha who commands the respect of his bros and the worshipful attention of every woman within sighting distance. The first “Magic Mike,” basically “Saturday Night Fever” with a stripper, proved that so decisively that it freed up the sequel to be a low-stakes lark about guys embracing their limitations and just having fun with life.