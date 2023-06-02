Tapping Into the Infinite: Alexandre O. Philippe on Lynch/Oz

“Yellowjackets” director Karyn Kusama’s analysis of “Mulholland Dr.”, which still stands as my all-time favorite film, is one of the best I’ve ever heard, reminding us cinephiles of why we crave revisiting the work that caused us to see the light. The film’s other insightful narrators include “Room 237” director Rodney Ascher, “The Endless” co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorehead, “A Ghost Story” director David Lowery, LA Weekly film critic Amy Nicholson and Wicked Witch enthusiast John Waters. After screening “Lynch/Oz” at Knox’s latest retrospective in Dallas, Philippe spoke with me at length via Zoom about his creative process, cinematic obsessions and desire to champion the art form by causing us to view it in a new way.

“Lynch/Oz” made my Top 10 List of 2022 on RogerEbert.com, and I am so elated to see the film finally receiving a theatrical release in the U.S.

Well, thank you! I do wonder whether Roger Ebert would have appreciated my work. I went to a couple of the film deconstructions he did in Boulder, Colorado, and the first subject was “Mulholland Dr.” I did interject a couple of times with observations, so I communicated with him from afar in the audience. Those were really fun and very inspiring. It’s interesting how some of my earliest memories are film memories. “Vertigo,” “Eyes Without a Face” and “Scanners” all had a big impact on me at a young age. I don’t know if you can call yourself a cinephile when you’re twelve years old, but I think I had the trappings of it. I grew up in Switzerland and on every Sunday, I would have curated film programs for my parents and their friends. I would introduce a film, screen it on VHS, and then do the Q&A afterwards. We would watch Hitchcock films for a few weeks, Spielberg films for a few weeks…

That sounds quite similar to the Hitchcock retrospective I held in junior high for friends and family, complete with programs and post-screening discussions.

Well there you go! So when I moved to Denver and I heard that Roger Ebert was analyzing films with an audience, I went to his “Mulholland Dr.” screening, and it really blew my mind. I subsequently did a series that was inspired by Roger’s called “The Language of Film,” where it was basically the same model. I picked a film every week and did a live stop/start deconstruction with the audience. It’s so fascinating to me because, on one hand, you’re moderating but you’re also getting so much from the audience, and they will start pointing things out that never in a million years would you have imagined, which is so cool. Of course, with a film like “Mulholland Dr.”, those sorts of discoveries are endless. We went down the rabbit hole with Roger on that film—I think it was a five-hour affair—but I remember that there was a funny little theory I had that he kind of shut down.