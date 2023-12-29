Artists We Spoke to in 2023: Some of Our Favorite Interviews

There’s a time travel to feeling certain emotions, to smelling certain smells. The way memory works, and how powerfully it can take us back, was something I wanted to play with, so you lose all sense of existing in a present. It’s the same with how the film ends; there’s no sense of it being a linear progression of time. I was excited and nervous about that. All my other films have been very secure in their timescales. I wanted to go off-piste and do something else.

Cord Jefferson on “American Fiction”

I would ask, what is the preferable response? Is it better to make a movie in which we see racism and violence enacted on black people, and then instead, a room full of white audience members gasps or cries and pities those characters? Is that a preferable use of those images in art? And if so, why? And I'll just say that I don't agree with that take. I don't think that there's some superiority to one response to those images versus another. I don't think that using those kinds of images in order to make people weep or feel bad is preferable to using those kinds of images and that kind of material to make people laugh.

Charles Melton on “May December”

So much can be said without saying anything at all. We can tell a story through physicality and kind of diving into it. This will sound so heady, but the psychology of just arrested development, repressed emotions, how they live in the body, and how they can translate. Joe doesn't move his mouth too much. He's afraid to be very pre-verbal and does not want to be seen or show himself. So, what would repression sound like? And it kind of comes from the gut and the throat, which is almost where his certain performances inspired me—for example, Heath Ledger's performance in "Brokeback Mountain." I mean, the feeling is similar, the sense of repression, but just how he kind of carries himself. Then Tony Leung in "In the Mood for Love," where he communicates so much with just his face and what's going on. I had a few things that I would just do; there’s much technical work that just transformed Joe’s external expression.