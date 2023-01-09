The Internet Has Been My Co-Director: Kyle Edward Ball on Skinamarink

Through doing my YouTube series, I developed a technique of filming by implication, instead of showing. So, instead of showing actors, I was doing point-of-view shots or filming different parts of the room while we had audio off-screen. And, after a while, I thought, “Maybe I could do a feature like this…”

I set rules in place that I wasn't allowed to break. We never see someone's face. We avoid showing people on screen for too long. Whatever dialogue is delivered is always delivered off-screen. We never go outside. We never leave the house. We’re always in the house. Even if, at the beginning, you see windows and doors in the house, the blinds are always shut, so we never get a view of the outside world. There’s also no music in the movie. I set these rules in place before I even got the script going, just so that I would have a [foundation] to build on. Once I started writing, because I had these rules in place, I actually found it freeing to be working within a set framework.

I knew the house, obviously, so well. Going into it, I thought, “I know the house. I don’t have to work at trying to make it personal, because that’s already built in.” I didn’t need to consciously think about what parts of the house scare me. It just flowed, and I found more and more that I didn’t have to do that work, because I set the architecture of it from the beginning to work in my favor.

My mom had preserved a bunch of childhood toys that we were going to use as props for the movie. We looked through all these toys, which were intrinsically personal. Looking through them, there was a teddy bear that felt very personal to me and my sister; it was Ogopogo, a sea monster in British Columbia that’s Canada’s version of the Loch Ness Monster. Ogopogo was so personal to me, and that made its way into the movie. Kaylee’s pink elephant blanket, featured heavily, was my sister’s blanket in real life.

There’s other weird stuff, too. When I was little, my mom got a tape, presumably in a bargain bin somewhere, of public-domain cartoons. I had previously utilized public domain videos and audio in the YouTube channel. It has a certain uncanny feeling; as audio and video from the 1930s and ’40s, a lot of it is intrinsically sentimental but creepy. [“Skinamarink” connected me] back to that tape of old cartoons that my sister and I used to watch all the time: “What were the cartoons from that? Let’s see if I can find them. Are these actually in the public domain? Oh, they are. Perfect! Let’s work these into the movie.” On that tape was this specific cartoon called “Somewhere in Dreamland” by Max Fleischer, about a little boy and a little girl in a house who have a dream. The visual motif of that lent itself so well [to “Skinamarink”] and features prominently, too.