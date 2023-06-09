Ghosts of War: Ted Geoghegan on Brooklyn 45

I got to set every single day and was terrified that the movie was going to become boring that day. I am so glad I did that because it made me want to keep that from happening. Every day we fought against our chamber piece being boring.

I will also say that I directed the film like a stage play, and every single day I had very specific movements for all of the actors. I gave them a little index card, and I called them their dance cards, and it showed them where they would be moving that day. The card was a map of the room. I had to keep extremely tight reins on where everyone was in the room, because I needed them to be in certain places at certain times, and it was important that they found their way to those spots organically.

It was sometimes daunting to the actors when they would get their dance card for the day, and it would just have a little dot on it. Like, oh, I don’t move? It was challenging for the actors, but I think it was a fun challenge, for them to go like, OK, I can’t dance around the room today, so what can I do to make my performance interesting as I stay in this singular spot?

Given how wordy this period project can be, how did you figure out how to give us enough information in dialogue, but keep it natural?

I went out of my way to make sure that the dialogue felt organic, not just the 1940s but the modern ear. I didn’t want to have anything anachronistic in the film. So it was a matter of going through every sequence and going, Where are appropriate spots for me to use 1940s vernacular? Where can I use this silly slang? Like, “She’s on the beam.”

I saw that your father has a special thanks in the end credits. How did he support you on this project?

I worked very long and hard on this screenplay and collaborated on it with my father. When I started writing this, I knew this was going to be a period piece, because I never want to make films set in the present. I was very excited about the idea of setting it in the earliest portion of post-war America, right when the war ended, the first few months after World War II. Most people, when they think of post-war America, think of the sailor kissing the girl in Times Square, everyone moved to the suburbs, they had 2.5 children, and then it’s “Leave it to Beaver.” Where in fact, post-war America, especially the first few months of it, were really nightmarish. Suicides were at an all-time high; people were coming back from the war just shells of the people they were when they left. And they were experiencing something the United States had not experienced in a long time, which is double veterans, which are soldiers, generals, sergeants, and majors who fought in both World War I and World War II. Although it’s not expressly stated in the film, all of the characters in my film are double veterans, just based on their age alone. These are men and women who would have fought, sadly, in both wars.