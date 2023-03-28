The Authenticity of Wandering Around: Raine Allen-Miller on Rye Lane

Before making her stellar feature debut, Allen-Miller’s filmography only included commercial work and music videos. In her commercials for brands like Secret, Pepsi, and Squarespace, Allen-Miller’s eye-popping visual is on full display through her usage of bright colors and wide panoramic lenses. Initially, Allen-Miller wanted her directorial debut to be something written by her own hand, but when she received Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia’s witty script, she found herself cackling while reading it on a London train. Allen-Miller then added her zesty flavor to the script by shifting the location from Camden to Peckham, a diverse area where British Black people of Caribbean descent reside.

Ahead of “Rye Lane’s” release, I had the pleasure of chatting with Allen-Miller about how her sense of visual humor informed the storytelling, the importance of lighting Black people properly, and the authentic, niche details she added into this lovingly crafted project.

What was the process of scouting during pre-production when you changed the locations from Camden to Peckham?

We didn't actually have to do that much scouting because so many of the locations I was kind of like, "Right, we'll do it here." So, Brixton Market, and Rye Lane Market, were all places I had in mind. Once we decided to shoot it in South London, obviously, we needed to find specific places. And the process was kind of almost like reminding ourselves, the production designer and I, of places that we really loved and working with the locations to lock them in, which was tricky because we were doing it during the pandemic, so, so many places were closed. But yeah, it was fun.

When adding your flavor to the script, how did you navigate where you wanted Yas and Dom to take outside?

When they first kind of walk out of the gallery, I knew that I wanted them to go by some of the vegetable shops and near the train station. I kind of almost mapped it out in my mind. You know there's certain places that I really wanted to pass. Definitely the vegetable shops, definitely the station, you know. Definitely Rye Lane. But the other thing that we kind of did that was great is Vivian and David, when we were rehearsing, we got a bit fed up of being indoors. So, we actually just took a walk around Peckham, and so much of that informed us where we did it as well, like where they kind of naturally went. I quite like giving actors freedom to make a turning if they want to. That's the beauty and authenticity of wandering around, isn't it? You kind of suddenly go, "Oh, I'm actually gonna go that way." So that was really fun to explore.