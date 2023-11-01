Female Filmmakers in Focus: Meg Ryan on What Happens Later

Obviously, you made several films either directed by or written by Nora Ephron. Was there anything you learned from working with her that you brought to the two films that you've directed?

I mean, probably all of it. She just had such joy in creating them, and she loved being there so much. Those days would end, and you wouldn't want the day to end. You wouldn't want the movie to end. I'm pretty sure we all felt that way. We didn't want it to be over. So it was about the environment and keeping it like that. I once heard Hugh Grant say something about rom-coms being a balloon in a world of pins. And it's true, like you don't want it to be a world of pins. You want to keep the balloons floating in that. And Nora was great at that, keeping it pin-free.

What do you hope by the time the film ends that, audiences will take from the journey they've gone through with these two characters?

I feel like the audience for it now. I feel like we only finished it a month ago, but you have to separate. You've blown up the balloon, and you've taken all this care of it, and now it's going out into the world. When I look at it, I just go, wow, these two people are in a fairytale circumstance in this journey to the heart. Like they have to do these impossible things, they've got to get their facts straight. They've got to be accountable. They've got to forgive. They've got to surrender before they go to this place that’s really quiet and that is full of love. So I hope it's a heart opener.

I wanted to ask a little bit about directing yourself. You had a smaller role in “Ithaca,” but you did direct yourself a bit there. But the role in this film is much larger. Was that challenging at all?

Yeah, I don't really want to do it again. I had so much fun acting in it. I had fun writing it, and I had a lot of fun editing it and making choices. We had to be very, very organized before we started shooting; I had to have a shot list. I had to know exactly what we were doing; to be free with David was the key. He's been saying, and I think it's true, there's no directing happening. It's kind of like letting these two people be free. To keep the environment free, get to the editing room and see how you can cultivate and cut something very alive. And it was lucky because most of his great takes were my great takes too. Which is good when there are a lot of two-shots and mediums, and we didn’t do a ton of coverage. It's very alive for that reason. He always surprised me as an actor in the scene, too. So, I mean, other than it being the quickest way to be really tired of yourself for, like, a year. I can't believe ... I don't know why I did it. Honestly, I can't believe we did it. But we did!