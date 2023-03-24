The Whole Gag is Excess: Chad Stahelski on John Wick: Chapter 4

Over its 165-minute runtime, "John Wick: Chapter 4" is filled with the cinematic integrity (as many cohesive fight scenes as you can fit) that has made Stahelski's franchise so popular, if not subversive to regular modern standards for Hollywood action. Part of that is thanks to his incredible international cast of fighters, including martial arts legends like Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Marko Zaror, whose punches and kicks keep the storytelling visceral. They share the screen with dramatic heavyweights like Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, the late Lance Reddick, Clancy Brown, and Bill Skarsgard. Keanu Reeves is at the center of this universe as the targeted Wick, fighting his way to a good night's rest one adversary and one stunning sequence at a time.

Stahelski spoke with RogerEbert.com on opening day about the making of each major fight sequence, the Sisyphean fight scene that pays homage to Buster Keaton, the "director ego" shot of Ian McShane walking in the Louvre, and more.

Spoilers follow for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Do you have any opening day traditions?

No, but I have a post-opening day tradition. Keanu and I get together on the Monday after, and there’s a bottle of champagne and there’s a bottle of whiskey, depending on which way it goes. Keanu and I will get together, we’ll cheers each other one way or the other, and I reckon we’ll read a bunch of reviews. We’ll read some good ones, we’ll read all the bad ones and make fun of them and make fun of ourselves, and just be happy for being here. We had a great opportunity to make this thing. You gotta celebrate that first, and then you can be depressed afterwards.

It sounds like you guys like to keep it humble.

What else can you keep it, right?

I have written recently about your history as a stuntman, and that of your peers like other stuntperson-turned-directors like David Leitch ("Atomic Blonde") and J.J. Perry ("Day Shift"). How did your history with taking car-hits influence how you conceptualized the Arc de Triomphe action scene, which is packed with them?

Yeah, it looks like I have a fetish for car hits and stair falls, doesn’t it? But I do. I was a body stuntman, I did a lot of fight scenes and wire gags. I got hit by more fight scenes and more wire gags, whether it’s flying or getting yanked in the back of the head or car-hits, than anything else I did in the industry.