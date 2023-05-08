How We Got Here: Matt Johnson on BlackBerry

This film has already traveled to a lot of festivals in 2023 including Berlinale, SXSW, and here. Talk a bit about the importance of festivals for this movie, and in general.

When I was very young, I realized that festivals were everything. I don’t think the general public truly understands how the film festival circuit and the film festival culture is more or less responsible for 90% of the independent films that they get to see, and the filmmakers and those careers that wind up being commercial. I teach film at the University of Toronto and to say that you are gonna have a film career as a director or really any key above-the-line role without a film festival I think is almost suicide. I think that young people if they’re thinking of becoming filmmakers need to look at film festivals and start thinking about what one is in their voice. I have a friend named Kazik Radwanski who’s made a number of films, most recently was “Anne at 13,000 Ft.,” and, right away, he was playing his shorts at Berlin. And he began a relationship with Berlin. It’s almost as though the festival winds up contributing to your voice. They have a programming language. They have an aesthetic among programmers. You follow what they’re following. It becomes a bit of a feedback loop.

Personally, I owe my whole career to festivals. If “The Dirties” hadn’t done as well as it did, I never would have gone anywhere. And it’s festivals you wouldn’t think. I won Best Film at Fantastic Fest in Austin, and that winds up opening all of genre festivals in the Europe, which I never would have been invited to. So then I’m playing at Sitges. And I’m meeting all of these Europeans for the first time. And then I have a parallel experience at Locarno. That unlocks all of these other festivals. It was a true film education for a young person.

Is it arguable that they’re more important now? I worry about movies like this being able to get to an audience in the era of so much streaming noise and so much “content” control. How do you get films like this to people? I’m worried this won’t get made in ten years because it will all be a content farm.

Yeah. I hope it’s not that way. It seems like in a way you’re almost invoking the imprimatur that festivals put on movies like “Blackberry” that give the public license to then see them.

Well, this whole festival exists for word-of-mouth of movies we like. There’s nothing else. That feels more important now than it did ten years ago because it’s so hard to rise above the noise.