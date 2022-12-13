Stars Shine Brightly at the 5th CCA Black Celebration of Cinema and Television

Elegance Bratton (who won the Social Justice Award) was kicked out of his home for being gay at age 16 and spent ten years homeless before joining the Marines. He graduated from Columbia University and received his MFA from NY University Tisch School of the Arts for directing and writing. He wrote and directed the personal film, "The Inspection," starring Jeremy Pope, based on his life. I asked him how it felt to write such a personal story and his hope for the film. Bratton said, "It was not easy putting my life out there, yet I feel a need to inspire others. We live in a world that tells everybody that you can't do it, and sometimes you start to repeat it to yourself; my goal is to inspire people to say, I can do what I want to make my life and the world better."

The annual event has grown since it began, having honored just one film at the very first event, "20 Feet from Stardom," expanding to honor television categories last year. Now in its fifth year, the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television recognized 15 categories, honoring standout achievements in Black filmmaking and television.

Shawn Edwards, the Executive Producer of the show, told me in September that it was going to be hard to top last year's show. I believe he has, according to the atmosphere alone. The room full of jubilant people, seasoned talent, and newcomers to entertainment spoke for itself. I asked him, "What surprised you the most about the event?" He replied, "How much the honorees appreciated being honored. It was also surprising seeing how much love and joy was in the room. It literally felt like a family reunion." He was most pleased to see Motown finally get recognition for what they accomplished on the film side with movies like "Lady Sings the Blues," "The Wiz," "Mahogany," and "The Last Dragon." The movies they produced are cultural touchstones, and whenever you make Berry Gordy, the founder and chairman of Motown, dance, you know you have done something right. And how did he feel at the conclusion? "I felt really good after the event was over. Everything went very well but already on to planning the event for next year," he replied.

Berry Gordy (who received the Icon Award) was someone I was very anxious to see that night; amazingly, he came out dancing, which brought everyone to a standing applause and cheers for the musical legend behind Motown Records in Detroit, Michigan. Flanked by Billy Dee Williams of "Lady Sings the Blues" 1972, the legendary pair was a hit.

Michael B. Jordan received the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award for his overall contribution to the industry and in celebration of his directorial debut with the United Artists Releasing film, "Creed III." In addition to directing the film, he reprises his role as Adonis Creed and produces under his Outlier Society production banner.