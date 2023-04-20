Ebertfest 2023: Frank Oz and Derek DelGaudio Screen In & Of Itself, Rita Coburn Spotlights Marian Anderson and More!

FILM CRITIC:

III. "DEREK DELGAUDIO'S IN & OF ITSELF"

"Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself" screens at 7:30pm on Friday, April 21st, at the Virginia Theatre, as part of Ebertfest 2023. Below is an excerpt from the review of the show upon which the film is based penned by Matt Fagerholm, followed by the bios of each guest scheduled to attend the screening.



I knew nothing about DelGaudio prior to seeing “In & Of Itself,” and when he first stepped onto the stage, I initially thought he was an audience member who hadn’t yet found his seat. So unassuming was his behavior and so measured was his voice that he caused the 150 people in attendance to lean forward, listening carefully to his hypnotic, often heartrending stories. Only afterward did I realize that the woman sitting next to me was the magician’s cousin, who informed me that each memory from DelGaudio’s past that he shared with the crowd was entirely true. During one particularly dramatic moment, DelGaudio stood mere feet away from me as he delivered a powerful monologue while crying real tears. Never for a moment did it appear as if he were “acting”—he was simply being—all the while guiding our attention without us realizing it (like the skilled camerawork in a Welles film). When Oz came aboard the project, he took the fragments of DelGaudio’s blueprint and helped connect them in a way that made the entirety of the show—like the entirety of a Muppet—feel alive.



GUESTS SCHEDULED TO ATTEND SCREENING AT EBERTFEST 2023

FRANK OZ, director

Earlier in his career, Frank Oz was known for his creative collaborations with the famed Jim Henson performing many Muppet characters, including Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, and Animal, as well as Bert, Grover, and Cookie Monster. Some projects Henson and Oz worked on included "Sesame Street", "Saturday Night Live", and "The Muppet Show". He has also performed the unforgettable Jedi Master, Yoda, in all "Star Wars" films.