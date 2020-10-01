Virtual Ebert Symposium 2020 Will Kick off October 8th, Explore the Evolving Media Landscape

One of the changes is that for health and safety reasons, the Symposium will take place remotely and occur as a series of online events. The first in the series will be hosted by me and Dr. Nate Kohn, the director of the Ebertfest Film Festival, and a professor at the University of Georgia in Athens. This panel will be broadcast on Thursday, October 8th. Coincidentally it will feature filmmakers and studios that have documentary and/or narrative features that will be in the race for awards, including Oscars. Even the film awards rules have changed because of the current world events.

In a separate article, we will set out the details of the other two events in the series moderated by the College of Media faculty (Documentary Film and Social Change on Thursday, October 22nd; and Representation in Media on Thursday, November 5th).

The series, which is free and open to the public, will be broadcast on both the Ebertfest YouTube channel and Facebook page at 5 p.m. CST on their respective dates. To submit discussion questions to the panelists, please fill out this form in advance of each event.

THE MOVIE INDUSTRY IN A TIME OF CHANGE

Steaming live at 5pm CT on Thursday, October 8th

The panel will examine filmmaking in the light of recent production challenges, the closure of cinemas, and the still pressing need for a more equitable and representative film industry. Moderated by Chaz Ebert and Nate Kohn, the panel invites film executives and filmmakers to discuss the impact of recent events on how movies get made, who gets to make them, and how movies get to be seen and exhibited. Guests will include: Michael Barker, Co-Founder and Co-President of Sony Pictures Classics; Neil Block, Head of Distribution and Marketing for Magnolia Pictures; Melissa Haizlip, director and producer; Mary Mazzio, film director; Nina Shaw, the founding partner in the entertainment law firm, Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano; Christine Swanson, writer and director, Malcom L Lee, director and producer, and Darrien Gipson, president of SAGIndie. Below are the panelists' bios in alphabetical order, followed by the moderators.