Watching it four months later, the documentary feels like an elegy for communities that have been divided by disease and violence. And yet its humanity and optimism remain powerful. If anything, there’s something more to the “peace” that these men repeatedly say they found on the water. Peace may be harder to find this summer than we could have ever imagined, but it’s still a primal human need.

“A Most Beautiful Thing” is the story of the Manley High rowing team, a group of young Black men from the West Side of Chicago who became unexpected best friends on the water. Coming almost entirely from broken homes, including multiple cases in which mothers were addicted to drugs and fathers were absent, these men were prime candidates for gang life. More than once, they mention how easy and expected it is to join a gang on the West Side of Chicago. You’ll die if you don’t. They were led by the charismatic Arshay Cooper, who really could carry a documentary of his own. Inspired by the new family he found on the team, he became an entrepreneur, a mentor, and a community leader. Mazzio weaves a lot of stories through her film, but Cooper is really the throughline, the man who wrote a book about his experience on the team and reunited it after the death of one of their coaches, leading to the event that saw men who grew up harassed by the police rowing with white officers.

Mazzio places the story of the Manley rowing team in the context of their backgrounds, with brief stories about their lives and even broader details about how people growing up in gang-influenced communities have worse PTSD rates than soldiers that serve in combat, a number that has to have risen in 2020. Think about the last four months. What will 2020 do to our youth? It’s a haunting question that isn’t being asked enough. When one of the rowers said, “When they shut down the YMCAs, I went to the streets,” it reminded me how under-reported the story is regarding how the pandemic, and its resulting closures of safe spaces, is one of the main reasons for the increase in violence this summer.

Clearly, there’s a lot going on in “A Most Beautiful Thing,” but Mazzio succeeds by always keeping her focus on her engaging subjects. Arshay isn’t the only charismatic leader on this team. All of the young men, many with kids of their own now, are open and honest about their backgrounds and how this one change in their trajectory altered everything going forward. There’s a compassionate and deeply humanistic approach to Mazzio’s filmmaking. “A Most Beautiful Thing” is filled with smiles and laughs, which may sound like a simplistic thing to consider but is much harder than it looks on the surface. Common may do the narrating but Mazzio lets her subjects tell the story. She turns it over to them in every way, much like their coaches allowed them to row the boat themselves. And they do so together beautifully.