Chicago International Film Festival 2024 Preview

Brian Tallerico
Less than an hour ago
2 min read

The Chicago International Film Festival returns this week for what is arguably its most ambitious program to date, an appropriate feat given the fest is also celebrating its 60th anniversary. The variety and scope of this year’s program is arguably unmatched, continuing the momentum garnered last year when the fest hosted the Chicago premieres of some of the best films of 2023, including “Poor Things,” “All of Us Strangers,” “The Killer,” “May/December,” and many more. This year, the fest premieres that truly stand out for us are remarkably different films: The second screening of Robert Zemeckis’ “Here,” after its AFI debut just a couple days before, and, of course, the screening of “Wellness Warrior,” by our very own Chaz Ebert. We haven’t reviewed those yet, of course, but we have covered dozens of films that are playing CIFF out of other fests including Cannes, Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, and more. We will be covering over a dozen films out of CIFF that we haven’t written about yet, but thought the best way to preview this year’s event was to give you a portal to all of our coverage of CIFF 2024 films. Just looking at the list below reveals how completely the programmers of CIFF have brought home the best of the best of fest season 2024. Pick your faves. And go see a movie.

All We Imagine as Light

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Armand

Better Man

Bird

Blitz

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dahomey

Desire Lines

Eephus

Emilia Perez

The End

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Flow

Grand Tour

Hard Truths

Harvest

I’m Still Here

It’s Not Me

The Last Republican

Maria

Memoir of a Snail

Misericordia

Mistress Dispeller

Nickel Boys

Nightbitch

No Other Land

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Pavements

The Piano Lesson

A Real Pain

The Return

The Room Next Door

The Rule of Jenny Pen

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Separated

September 5

Small Things Like These

Transamazonia

Universal Language

Unstoppable

Vulcanizadora

Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Managing Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The Playlist, The New York Times, and GQ, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

