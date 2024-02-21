Berlin Film Festival 2024: Abiding Nowhere, Pepe, No Other Land

The Walker series, from one of slow-cinema’s great masters, Tsai Ming-liang, has always juxtaposed Buddhism and modernity by plopping a silent, slow, and stoic monk in the middle of a bustling city, in this case Washington D.C. Lee Kang-sheng is the deliberate moving monk inspired by Xuanzang, an ancient monk who walked between India and China. Clocking in at 79 minutes, “Abiding Nowhere” is a longer entry in the Walker series, but no less witty, absorbing, and undeniably Zen. And yet, seeing it in Berlin, in the context of a traveler moving through a strange land, I also couldn’t help but connect the meticulous monk to the theme of displacement. But not displacement in the sense of forced movement. Rather in the very act of moving elements from their place, whether it’s the air or the traffic around you.

The monk travels from verdant woods, where the rushed sounds of traffic and airplanes rages off screen, toward the urban district’s center. He walks through Washington Union Station and past the Washington monument, by its reflecting pool, where busy locals of course take notice of him. While the Walker series hasn’t often been expressly political, placing the monk in D.C. does suggest a consideration of this way of life in relation to the labored and frenetic practice of legislation and governing. It’s especially poignant seeing this in an election year and thinking about the chaotic crush of banter and fury that has already filled the very air the monk is displacing.

The monk is juxtaposed by a younger man (Anong Houngheuangsy) walking through the same locations at a faster speed but not exactly at breakneck pace. It’s sort of hilarious to see this guy in relation to the monk’s pace, while he also, tellingly, navigates with the feeling of being an outsider as well. Through the two characters we’re treated to this series’ enrapturing senatorial canvas, allowing viewers to absorb spaces rather than mindlessly passing through them. When combined with a final burst of an ethereal score we’re given an overwhelming sense of peace and awareness amid the tumult of contemporary life.