You Don’t Think the Future Knows How to Cross A Bridge: Relighting The Bonfire of the Vanities

Of course, Hollywood has always had dry spells from time to time but the thing about this period that sent chills down the spines of observers is that the films that seemed to have been designed specifically to become instant blockbusters were the ones that were tanking the hardest. For example, putting “Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan in a sweet-natured fantasy-comedy must have seemed like a no-brainer when it was going into production but the result, “Almost an Angel,” essentially torpedoed his short-lived career as a bankable movie star. More established stars like Clint Eastwood and Robert Redford were able to survive their respective flops, “The Rookie” and “Havana,” but the fact that those films failed to reach audiences with projects that were clearly in their personal wheelhouses (violent cop thriller and lush romantic melodrama) certainly gave many people pause. In the case of “The Godfather Part III,” the film wasn’t necessarily a flop by ordinary standards—audiences did come out to see it and it would be nominated for a bunch of Oscars—but when compared to the towering legacy of its predecessors, it could not help but come across as a commercial and artistic disappointment in the eyes of many.

All of those stumbles pale in comparison to the fate that befell “The Bonfire of the Vanities,” Brian De Palma’s heavily hyped adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s 1987 satirical novel of contemporary New York that began life as a serial in Rolling Stone and went on to become one of the biggest publishing phenomena of its era. Here was a film that had everything going for it—the name recognition that comes from being a story based on a book that seemingly everyone had either read or at least pretended to have read, a talented maverick director who was then still only a couple of years removed from what had been the biggest commercial success of his career at that point, a cast headlined by some of the biggest stars around—and the heavy assumption that it would be a huge box-office hit and most likely become a major player in that year’s Oscar derby. And yet, when it was finally released, it proved to be such a massive failure on every level—critics mostly hated it, audiences avoided it like the plague, and there were no Oscar nominations to be had (though it did pick up several of those silly Razzie nominations)—that all that people could do was just look at the smoking wreckage and wonder how such a seemingly sure-fire project could have gone so very wrong.

A year later, they found out. As it turned out, De Palma had granted Wall Street Journal film critic Julie Salamon full and unfettered access to all aspects of its production so that she could write a book about transforming “The Bonfire of the Vanities” from the page to the screen. The resulting book, The Devil’s Candy, described all the behind-the-scenes activities—ranging from interference from studio executives desperate to make a story in which all of the characters were vain, venal and unlikable (albeit hilariously so thanks to Wolfe’s expert skewering of their vanities and foibles) into something more conventionally audience-pleasing, to difficulties with co-star Bruce Willis, whom the studio had insisted on casting in a key role despite his unsuitability for it because of his star status and who reportedly disrupted production due to various ego-driven demands—in detail as unsparing as the kind that Wolfe deployed in his own book. Unlike the film that inspired it, the book was a critical and commercial hit—with the possible exception of the “Heaven’s Gate” chronicle Final Cut, it is perhaps the definitive account of the contemporary filmmaking process and how it can all go so very wrong in so very many ways. The book's success also ensured that while other bombs would soon be forgotten, “The Bonfire of the Vanities” would live on in infamy as one of the most disastrous and misbegotten films in Hollywood history.