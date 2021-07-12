Stripes Turns 40: Or, How We Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the War

“Stripes” was released six months after the inauguration of Ronald Reagan, and that’s not an insignificant detail. A creature of Hollywood, Reagan brought glitz and glamour to Washington. Reagan understood the power of images and that the surface could be the substance. Hollywood did its part by propping up this myth. Reagan’s brand of flag-waving military might was reflected in the movies. As the ‘80s roared on, critics started to clutch their pearls over an escalating series of jingoistic action movies. Movies like “Red Dawn” (1984), “Rambo: First Blood Part II” (1985), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Iron Eagle” (1986), and “Top Gun” (1986) were seen as part of Hollywood’s wave of New Patriotism. They were movies as recruitment posters. The truth is a little more complicated. The co-dependent relationship between Washington and Hollywood has existed almost from the moment Hollywood was founded. Movies as varied as “Wings” (1927), “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946), and “Pork Chop Hill” (1959) wore their pro-soldier, pro-America humanism on their lapels. Even as the Vietnam war was raging, John Wayne was able to get made “The Green Berets” (1968).

But the war movies of the 1980s were different in that they were devoid of political context or content. (This is the lasting legacy of Reagan.) War movies from previous eras used specific conflicts as a backdrop. Since America always came out as a victor it didn’t really matter which conflict was being depicted. That changed with Vietnam. Robert Altman’s counterculture service comedy “M*A*S*H” used the Korean War as a thinly veiled stand-in for Vietnam to tell its story of hippie surgeons sticking it to the generals. “M*A*S*H” was unique among all the Vietnam movies because the hippie surgeons played by Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould were defiant in their unwillingness to bend to the will of the military brass. That’s what made them true patriots. Later, after the war was over, we got a series of movies that had Vietnam as its backdrop but not its subject matter. Movies like “Coming Home” (1978) and “The Deer Hunter” (1978) dealt with the trauma and fallout of the war and honoring the experiences of the soldiers who fought in it. Even “Apocalypse Now” (1979) used the Vietnam war and Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness” as a way to meditate on the nature of (all-caps) WAR. But the war movies of the 1980s were different. They were stripped of political content in every way except for one: they were all about re-staging Vietnam with a victorious outcome. And that begins with “Stripes.”

Some of the secondary characters are vivid comic caricatures, like John Candy as Winger’s sidekick, who’s lovable but ferociously aggressive, and John Larroquette as a weaselly captain. But there’s less subversion here than you might think. As drill instructor Sgt. Hulka, Warren Oates acts as if he’s in a serious war movie, which makes the character funnier but also presages the absolutely-not-joking drill sergeant played by Louis Gossett, Jr. in “An Officer and a Gentleman” the following year, who helps a rebellious young man from an abusive background (Richard Gere) find dignity and purpose through military life. There’s a similar dynamic happening in the score for “Stripes.” It’s by Elmer Bernstein, who was typecast doing adventure film scores in the 1960s and found a new niche in the ‘80s with “Animal House” doing basically the same scores, but for comedies. The music is as stirring as his work for “The Magnificent Seven'' and “The Great Escape,” but more smiley-faced. The cinematography by Bill Butler (“The Conversation,” “Jaws,” “Sniper”) has a vivid richness appropriate for straight war/adventure movies. Early on, there’s a beautiful backlit shot at sunset as the cadets unironically sing a recruitment jingle while traversing an obstacle course.